Getty Image

Donald Trump is a man that prides himself on being a master negotiator. Sometimes, it seems his go-to route of getting the best deal includes a bit of ego massaging. For instance, one minute Trump might be screaming at the top of his lungs about how China is a currency manipulator, then the next, he might be calling Chinese President Xi Jinping his best friend. You never know. His opinion of world leaders shift by the day, especially if one stands in the way of something he wants.

It seems, in regards to North Korean President Kim Jong-Un, Trump has recently decided kindness-tipped blow dart might be the best route to calming the most dangerous dictator in the world the heck down. Over the weekend, Trump labeled Jong-Un “a pretty smart cookie” for being able to take over the reigns in North Korean at the young age of 27. Now, President Trump is stretching an olive branch one step further towards Jong-Un, stating in an interview on Monday with Bloomberg News that he wouldn’t rule out a meeting to hash out the pair’s differences:

“If it would be appropriate for me to meet with him, I would absolutely, I would be honored to do it,” Trump said Monday in an Oval Office interview with Bloomberg News. “If it’s under the, again, under the right circumstances. But I would do that.” “Most political people would never say that,” Trump said of his willingness to meet with the reclusive Kim, “but I’m telling you under the right circumstances I would meet with him. We have breaking news.”

Jong-Un traveling to the United States seems improbable, and one would imagine placing President Trump inside North Korea wouldn’t be the sanest move to make at this tense moment between the two countries. Whether a meeting between the two happens in person, or on Snapchat, it’s tough to argue that the opening of a dialogue would be a worse option than this continued back-and-forth between the two leaders countries that seems destined to end in something awful

As if on cue, Sean Spicer has — according to Politico’s Annie Karni — said this visit won’t happen anytime soon: “The conditions are not there right now.”

Spicer: "the conditions are not there right now." https://t.co/pmOrvhm7C8 — Annie Karni (@anniekarni) May 1, 2017

(Via Bloomberg News and The Guardian)