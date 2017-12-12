Trump Suggests That A Female Democratic Senator Who Called For His Resignation Would ‘Do Anything’ For Donations

12.12.17

Less than a full 24 hours after Sen. Kirsten Gillibrand (D-New York) called for Donald Trump’s resignation on Twitter, the president had predictably taken the bait and attacked her personally on his preferred platform. “Lightweight Senator Kirsten Gillibrand, a total flunky for Chuck Schumer and someone who would come to my office ‘begging’ for campaign contributions not so long ago (and would do anything for them), is now in the ring fighting against Trump,” he tweeted. “Very disloyal to Bill & Crooked-USED!” Per the New York Times, Trump’s latest outburst may also stem from Monday’s focus on his accusers.

When Gillibrand tweeted about Trump’s resignation on Monday, however, the Democratic senator acknowledged neither the president nor — by extension — his followers and political supporters would “hold himself accountable.” So she declared “Congress should investigate the multiple sexual harassment and assault allegations against him.” Needless to say, Trump wasn’t happy about Gillibrand’s tweet and the positive responses it generated, hence Tuesday’s brief lashing.

The senator seems to be taking the president’s response in stride, as her followup piled it on even higher. “You cannot silence me or the millions of women who have gotten off the sidelines to speak out about the unfitness and shame you have brought to the Oval Office,” wrote Gillibrand. As of this writing, Trump has not directly responded to Gillibrand’s latest jab. Considering her being at the forefront of the Senate Democrats’ recent push to oust Sen. Al Franken over the sexaul misconduct allegations levied against him, however, it seems highly likely that Trump will eventually say something.

