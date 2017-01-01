Look At Some Of The Worst Presidents In History

Trump Claims He ‘Knows Things That Other People Don’t Know’ About Hacking, Will Reveal More ‘On Tuesday Or Wednesday’

01.01.17

The day after the FBI offered a detailed overview about Russian interference in the U.S. election, Donald Trump started really talking about hacking. Of course, he didn’t say anything particularly coherent about this very technical issue. That would be out of character for someone who recently stood by a flag-waving Don King and mumbled about the “age of computer.” Yet Trump is now claiming to know a lot about hacking, as he explained outside his Palm Beach Mar-a-Lago estate to reporters on New Year’s Eve.

The New York Times has a transcript of Trump’s odd words to the press. He moved towards some sort of acknowledgement that hacking happened, but he wants to cast doubt on Russia as a responsible party. Of course, he’s still forgetting that he publicly asked Russia to hack, yet he’s concerned about pointing fingers at specific foreign powers:

“I just want them to be sure because it’s a pretty serious charge. If you look at the weapons of mass destruction, that was a disaster, and they were wrong. So I want them to be sure. I think it’s unfair if they don’t know … I know a lot about hacking. And hacking is a very hard thing to prove. So it could be somebody else. And I also know things that other people don’t know, and so they cannot be sure of the situation.”

