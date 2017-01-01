The day after the FBI offered a detailed overview about Russian interference in the U.S. election, Donald Trump started really talking about hacking. Of course, he didn’t say anything particularly coherent about this very technical issue. That would be out of character for someone who recently stood by a flag-waving Don King and mumbled about the “age of computer.” Yet Trump is now claiming to know a lot about hacking, as he explained outside his Palm Beach Mar-a-Lago estate to reporters on New Year’s Eve.
The New York Times has a transcript of Trump’s odd words to the press. He moved towards some sort of acknowledgement that hacking happened, but he wants to cast doubt on Russia as a responsible party. Of course, he’s still forgetting that he publicly asked Russia to hack, yet he’s concerned about pointing fingers at specific foreign powers:
“I just want them to be sure because it’s a pretty serious charge. If you look at the weapons of mass destruction, that was a disaster, and they were wrong. So I want them to be sure. I think it’s unfair if they don’t know … I know a lot about hacking. And hacking is a very hard thing to prove. So it could be somebody else. And I also know things that other people don’t know, and so they cannot be sure of the situation.”
Just like he had evidence that President Obama wasn’t born in this country. His ‘investigators’ found something. Personally I plan on spending as much time intoxicated as possible during these next 4 years.
Way ahead of you on that last bit.
His promises are as empty as his soul. Now he wants to reveal something substantial? Impossible! How sad!
Well come on guys, we’re talking about a guy who knows more about isis than the generals. Obviously he would know all the stuffs about hacking, that’s child’s play to donald
Yeah seriously. You need to be sure of these things before making bold accusations. That gets you nowhere!
Of course he knows shit US intelligence doesn’t, Putin told him personally.
Hacking is very easy to prove. Just look for fat people sitting in bed all day.
Hacking is super easy for anyone with the knowledge and experience to prove. NOT someone who doesn’t understand what computers actually do.
CIA Official: Mr. President Elect, the following information is classified and for your eyes only. No one else knows about this information
No one can trust email, so put your provocations of international incidents on Twitter!
He knows this isn’t a TV show, right?
USA #1