Getty Image

The day after the FBI offered a detailed overview about Russian interference in the U.S. election, Donald Trump started really talking about hacking. Of course, he didn’t say anything particularly coherent about this very technical issue. That would be out of character for someone who recently stood by a flag-waving Don King and mumbled about the “age of computer.” Yet Trump is now claiming to know a lot about hacking, as he explained outside his Palm Beach Mar-a-Lago estate to reporters on New Year’s Eve.

The New York Times has a transcript of Trump’s odd words to the press. He moved towards some sort of acknowledgement that hacking happened, but he wants to cast doubt on Russia as a responsible party. Of course, he’s still forgetting that he publicly asked Russia to hack, yet he’s concerned about pointing fingers at specific foreign powers: