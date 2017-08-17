Getty Image

Aside from generating an almost hourly assortment of scandals, the Donald Trump presidency has also maintained a fairly regular routine of morning Twitter tantrums. On most days ending in “y,” the president will log onto the social media platform while watching cable news, respond to the latest positive spins and negative criticisms on Fox & Friends and Morning Joe, and watch as the media reacts accordingly. Sure enough, Thursday morning Trump went from ridiculing fellow Republicans for their responses to his Charlottesville comments, to lashing out at the “foolish” removal of the country’s “beautiful” Confederate statues.

“Sad to see the history and culture of our great country being ripped apart with the removal of our beautiful statues and monuments,” he wrote. “You can’t change history, but you can learn from it. Robert E Lee, Stonewall Jackson – who’s next, Washington, Jefferson? So foolish!”

Ever since the protests and count-protests in Charlottesville, Virginia turned violent, public officials across the country have called for the removal of Confederate-era statues and monuments. Some in Durham, North Carolina took matters into their own hands on Monday and ripped one such statue down, resulting in several arrests. Meanwhile, the city of Baltimore quietly removed four monuments overnight, while North Carolina Gov. Roy Cooper called for the removal of all of his state’s monuments in an orderly fashion. Needless to say, Trump isn’t too pleased with this turn of events.