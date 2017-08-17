Aside from generating an almost hourly assortment of scandals, the Donald Trump presidency has also maintained a fairly regular routine of morning Twitter tantrums. On most days ending in “y,” the president will log onto the social media platform while watching cable news, respond to the latest positive spins and negative criticisms on Fox & Friends and Morning Joe, and watch as the media reacts accordingly. Sure enough, Thursday morning Trump went from ridiculing fellow Republicans for their responses to his Charlottesville comments, to lashing out at the “foolish” removal of the country’s “beautiful” Confederate statues.
“Sad to see the history and culture of our great country being ripped apart with the removal of our beautiful statues and monuments,” he wrote. “You can’t change history, but you can learn from it. Robert E Lee, Stonewall Jackson – who’s next, Washington, Jefferson? So foolish!”
Ever since the protests and count-protests in Charlottesville, Virginia turned violent, public officials across the country have called for the removal of Confederate-era statues and monuments. Some in Durham, North Carolina took matters into their own hands on Monday and ripped one such statue down, resulting in several arrests. Meanwhile, the city of Baltimore quietly removed four monuments overnight, while North Carolina Gov. Roy Cooper called for the removal of all of his state’s monuments in an orderly fashion. Needless to say, Trump isn’t too pleased with this turn of events.
My god. He just can’t stop himself. Is he really that stupid/ignorant/uneducated that he doesn’t understand this, or is he sincerely this racist? He’s really fueling the supremacist fire now.
he knows what he’s doing.
he is intentionally inciting hatred from his followers.
11 Southern states that seceded from the Union between 1860-61.
Over 600,000 Americans lost their lives in the fight the confederacy waged to continue slavery.
These statues belong in a museum, much like the artifacts in the Holocaust museum, not in America’s parks and public squares.
They are treasonous, bigoted, racist and ignorant morons who need to be placed in their proper context.
You should use your own funds to create the museum of Slavery, Intolerance and Ignorance in D.C. and put all the of statuary inside it. We will also be delighted to house your remains inside it once you slip off this mortal coil. I can think of no better place for them.
Actual artefacts from the war (both Union and Confederate relics) belong in a museum.
These Confederate statues are all memorials erected after the war to celebrate the rebels. They should be removed at the least, but blown up with actual dynamite ideally.
Love how the White House isn’t even trying to spin it anymore. “His words, not ours.”
After the war, Robert E Lee discouraged any monuments or statues. Did not want any reference of the war at his funeral. Said we needed to heal. Trump wants to divide us again.
And yet, he’s half right… “Who’s next… Washington, Jefferson?” Al Sharpton is currently calling to stop federal government support of the Jefferson Memorial now because he had slaves.
No, he’s not half-right at all. Al Sharpton is wrong in the particular case you’ve referenced.
As someone who’s vehemently anti-fascist / anti-white-supremacist, while I view slavery as wrong, I do understand that it was legal at the time when Washington and Jefferson owned slaves. The important difference between Washington and Jefferson and all of the fucking douchenozzles that chose to secede from the Union is that the people who lead the Confederacy were fighting to keep their slaves.
Trump’s ‘slippery slope’ argument is the complete idiocy of the logically impaired.
Call me when Al Sharpton’s opinion gains broad public support.
I don’t believe anyone who uses a slippery slope argument cares about actually being correct, they only care how they feel.
Trump wants to be loved.
White supremacists love Trump.
Therefore, Trump loves white supremacists.
This is not difficult to understand.