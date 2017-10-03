President Trump calls the alleged Las Vegas shooter “a sick man, a demented man” https://t.co/qMblYEEO3Q — CNN Politics (@CNNPolitics) October 3, 2017

Before boarding Marine One with the First Lady, Donald Trump took a brief moment to address reporters’ questions outside the White House. The president, who subsequently caught a flight to Puerto Rico on Air Force One, spoke about the “great job we’ve done” in the United States territory, which is still suffering after two major hurricanes. Yet most of the questions had to do with Sunday night’s devastating mass shooting in Las Vegas, which left at least 59 people dead and over 500 more injured after a gunman opened fire on a crowd of over 20,000 concert attendees at the Route 91 Harvest Festival.

“He was a sick man, a demented man. A lot of problems, I guess,” Trump said of alleged shooter Stephen Paddock. “We’re looking into him very, very seriously, but we’re dealing with a very, very sick individual.” Prior to railing against the suspect, whose motivations remain a mystery this early in the investigation, the president deflected a question about the burgeoning issue of gun control. “We have a tragedy,” he said. “What happened in Las Vegas is in many ways a miracle. The police department has done such an incredible job, and we’ll be talking about gun laws as time goes by.”

