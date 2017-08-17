Getty Image

In what was already a tumultuous week which he spent alienating many of his wavering supporters, President Trump had a productive early morning angrily tweeting about prominent Republicans who have recently spoken out against him. Say what you will about Trump, but he attacks more members of his own party before 6 a.m. than most people do all day!

The president first set his sights on South Carolina Senator Lindsey Graham, who gave a statement to CNN on Wednesday accusing Trump of dividing Americans, not healing them. “Through his statements yesterday, President Trump took a step backward by again suggesting there is moral equivalency between the white supremacist neo-Nazis and KKK members who attended the Charlottesville rally and people like Ms. Heyer,” Graham stated. “I, along with many others, do not endorse this moral equivalency.”

Publicity seeking Lindsey Graham falsely stated that I said there is moral equivalency between the KKK, neo-Nazis & white supremacists…… — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) August 17, 2017

…and people like Ms. Heyer. Such a disgusting lie. He just can't forget his election trouncing.The people of South Carolina will remember! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) August 17, 2017

So, in a nutshell; Trump: “There were fine people on both sides.” Also Trump: “I said never there is moral equivalency between Nazis and people murdered by Nazis.”

Next, Trump turned to Arizona Senator Jeff Flake (as well as his favorite target, the “Fake News media”), who recently penned a Politico op-ed slamming both Trump and the Republicans who refuse to hold him accountable for his “volatile unpredictability.”

The public is learning (even more so) how dishonest the Fake News is. They totally misrepresent what I say about hate, bigotry etc. Shame! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) August 17, 2017

Great to see that Dr. Kelli Ward is running against Flake Jeff Flake, who is WEAK on borders, crime and a non-factor in Senate. He's toxic! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) August 17, 2017

You know Trump patted himself on the back for that zinger. And it’s still only Thursday, folks.