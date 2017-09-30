Following a Friday rife with public pleas for help and criticisms of the Trump administration’s lackluster response by San Juan Mayor Carmen Yulín Cruz, Donald Trump spent Saturday morning responding with a string of nasty tweets about Puerto Rico. “The Mayor of San Juan, who was very complimentary only a few days ago, has now been told by the Democrats that you must be nasty to Trump,” he wrote. “Such poor leadership ability by the Mayor of San Juan, and others in Puerto Rico, who are not able to get their workers to help. They want everything to be done for them when it should be a community effort”:
After his initial attack on Cruz and, apparently, pretty much anyone in the Puerto Rican government and local community, he segued into several tweets and retweets praising or highlighting the “10,000 Federal workers now on Island doing a fantastic job.” “The military and first responders, despite no electric, roads, phones,” Trump continued, “have done an amazing job. Puerto Rico was totally destroyed.”
Before calling it a morning and presumably heading out to shoot a few rounds of golf at his private club in Bedminster, New Jersey, the president dedicated a few final tweets to his favorite target: fake news. “Fake News CNN and NBC are going out of their way to disparage our great First Responders,” he wrote. Trump also managed to squeeze in yet another reminder of his planned trip to Puerto Rico on Tuesday:
