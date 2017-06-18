This morning on #MTP: Trump lawyer says the president is not under investigation, despite his tweets. More: https://t.co/MeuCXHs8gZ pic.twitter.com/d9NLcBUtGl — Meet the Press (@MeetThePress) June 18, 2017

On Friday, President Trump unleashed one of his classic early-morning tweet storms while seemingly confirming that he’s under investigation: “I am being investigated for firing the FBI Director by the man who told me to fire the FBI Director! Witch Hunt.” Many people came to the natural conclusion that Trump was being probed for obstruction of justice because the Washington Post had recently reported as much. And since Sean Spicer stated that Trump’s tweets are “official statements,” people should be able to rely on them, yes? Well, Trump lawyer Jay Sekulow appeared on Sunday morning’s Meet the Press to clear up some confusion. (Let that sink in for a moment.) Sekulow insisted that Trump is not personally under investigation. Yet: