If You Email President Trump’s Lawyer, The Response You Get Back Might Be, ‘Watch Your Back, Bitch’

#Russia #Donald Trump
News Editor
07.13.17 3 Comments

Getty Image

President Trump’s personal attorney, Marc Kasowitz, is currently handling all presidential inquiries related to the Russia probe. It’s safe to assume a few things there: (1) He receives a lot of inquiries; and (2) He’s probably not handling them with the utmost grace, if his temperament — as evidenced by his unhinged reaction to one concerned citizen– is any indication.

Kasowitz also appeared to be rather ticked off at a Propublica report that alleged heavy alcohol abuse as a reason that he would never seek security clearance, although experts cited such an omission as a handicap that would make it almost impossible to sufficiently defend Trump in such an overarching scandal. Not only does the probe includes loads of classified information, but it’s now grown to include publicly declared intent to collude by a member of the Trump campaign (Don Jr.).

The security clearance report was discussed on MSNBC by Rachel Maddow, and a concerned citizen emailed Kasowitz with — according to screenshots obtained by Propublica — “Resign Now” as the subject line. And everything snowballed from there. Kasowitz unleashed a rip-roaring tirade on the unsuspecting emailer, who promptly leaked the emails to Propublica, which included the following threats (all sent within 30 minutes of each other):

“I’m on you now. You are f*cking with me now Let’s see who you are Watch your back, bitch.”

“Call me. Don’t be afraid, you piece of shi*. Stand up. If you don’t call, you’re just afraid.”

“I already know where you live, I’m on you. You might as well call me. You will see me. I promise. Bro.”

Around The Web

TOPICS#Russia#Donald Trump
TAGSdonald trumpMarc KasowitzRUSSIA

Make The Most Of Summer '17

Great Craft Beers That Won’t Get The ‘Independent Craft’ Label

Great Craft Beers That Won’t Get The ‘Independent Craft’ Label

07.13.17 8 hours ago 2 Comments
Searching For The Real Jersey Shore In Cape May

Searching For The Real Jersey Shore In Cape May

07.11.17 2 days ago 4 Comments
Here’s How You Can Game The System And Travel For Free This Summer

Here’s How You Can Game The System And Travel For Free This Summer

07.06.17 1 week ago 3 Comments
Why A Low-Season Trip Might Be Just The Summer Adventure You Need

Why A Low-Season Trip Might Be Just The Summer Adventure You Need

07.06.17 1 week ago
Here Are The Keys To Not Ruining Your 4th Of July BBQ

Here Are The Keys To Not Ruining Your 4th Of July BBQ

and 07.03.17 1 week ago 27 Comments
Chase Down These Great New Beers This July

Chase Down These Great New Beers This July

07.03.17 1 week ago 19 Comments
Powered by WordPress.com VIP