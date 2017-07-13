Getty Image

President Trump’s personal attorney, Marc Kasowitz, is currently handling all presidential inquiries related to the Russia probe. It’s safe to assume a few things there: (1) He receives a lot of inquiries; and (2) He’s probably not handling them with the utmost grace, if his temperament — as evidenced by his unhinged reaction to one concerned citizen– is any indication.

Kasowitz also appeared to be rather ticked off at a Propublica report that alleged heavy alcohol abuse as a reason that he would never seek security clearance, although experts cited such an omission as a handicap that would make it almost impossible to sufficiently defend Trump in such an overarching scandal. Not only does the probe includes loads of classified information, but it’s now grown to include publicly declared intent to collude by a member of the Trump campaign (Don Jr.).

The security clearance report was discussed on MSNBC by Rachel Maddow, and a concerned citizen emailed Kasowitz with — according to screenshots obtained by Propublica — “Resign Now” as the subject line. And everything snowballed from there. Kasowitz unleashed a rip-roaring tirade on the unsuspecting emailer, who promptly leaked the emails to Propublica, which included the following threats (all sent within 30 minutes of each other):