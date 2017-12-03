Getty Image

Thus far, President Trump’s Sunday tweets haven’t been eventful and mostly functioned as noise — although he did celebrate ABC News’ suspension of Brian Ross (for his botched Michael Flynn bombshell) while arguing that people should sue ABC for a brief resulting downswing in the stock market. In contrast, one of Trump’s Saturday tweets led to a major ruckus because it smelled like a confession to obstruction of justice. And now, strangely, Trump attorney John Dowd is claiming that he “wrote those words and had done so in a ‘sloppy’ manner.” The tweet in question stated the following:

“I had to fire General Flynn because he lied to the Vice President and the FBI. He has pled [sic] guilty to those lies. It is a shame because his actions during the transition were lawful. There was nothing to hide!”

At face value, it sure looked like Trump was admitting that he knew about Flynn’s guilt (regarding conversations with then-Russian ambassador Sergey Kisylak) while reportedly pressuring James Comey to kill the FBI’s investigation into Flynn. Yet for whatever reason, attorney John Dowd told ABC News — an interesting network choice, given the “serious error” by Ross on Friday — that he penned the tweet, although no one’s sure how it ended up on Twitter:

The White House, which has insisted that tweets from the president should be taken as official statements, has declined to comment. It’s unclear who actually tweeted out the message; it is unlikely Dowd has direct access to the president’s official Twitter account and could have tweeted without his knowledge or involvement, sources said.

For good measure, a second source corroborated Dowd’s take on the matter to ABC News. And to make matters even weirder, Trump took to Twitter with a claim that he’d never tried to stop Comey from probing Flynn: “I never asked Comey to stop investigating Flynn. Just more Fake News covering another Comey lie!”

I never asked Comey to stop investigating Flynn. Just more Fake News covering another Comey lie! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) December 3, 2017

Lordy, he is such a high-maintenance president.

(Via ABC News)