Donald Trump appeared for a press conference today to announce his new labor secretary appointee, Alexander Acosta. Or at least, that’s what was supposed to happen, but Trump either had other plans or completely went off the rails while lecturing the media yet another time because he thinks they’re “fake news.” For 75 long minutes, time stood still as Trump ranted and raved about how the media treats him terribly, and he doesn’t understand why.
The press conference turned into — as Wolf Blitzer later described on CNN — a Festivus-like affair. Trump unloaded all of his grievances (“I’m taking my message straight to the people”) upon those who he believes are trying to drag down the man who is “here to change the broken system.” To seriously analyze this appearance would drive anyone insane (even sportsbooks couldn’t cope), so here are the most bonkers things that Trump said while raging at the world.
The overriding theme: “The media is so dishonest … out of control …. they’re doing a tremendous disservice … the press should be ashamed of themselves.”
WATTBA
jesus christ… the man is ill, plain and simple. mentally unstable, incapable of receiving any criticism or differing opinion, raised to believe the world should bow at his feet and can’t possible imagine why it’s not. we, as a people, as a nation, regardless of politics, need to realize that only more harm will come before good.
Wow I picked the wrong day to finish Dan Carlin’s Hardcore History on the nuclear bomb. I need a strong whiskey right now to calm the nerves.
The part where he asks for a nice reporter and everyone in the press starts waving their hands around like children wanting a t-shirt at a baseball game was nauseating.
He’s not wrong about getting along with Russia or divulging plans about our response to Russia & North Korea.
He’s also not wrong about how the media should be ashamed of themselves, at least over the election cycle. But even a broken inane rambling clock is right twice a day
He should be ashamed of himself and start apologizing to everyone he is damaging along the way.