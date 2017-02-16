What Is Donald Trump Is Doing About Student Debt?

The 10 Most Off-The-Rails Things Donald Trump Said In His Combative Press Conference

kimberly-ricci
News Editor
02.16.17 13 Comments

CNN

Donald Trump appeared for a press conference today to announce his new labor secretary appointee, Alexander Acosta. Or at least, that’s what was supposed to happen, but Trump either had other plans or completely went off the rails while lecturing the media yet another time because he thinks they’re “fake news.” For 75 long minutes, time stood still as Trump ranted and raved about how the media treats him terribly, and he doesn’t understand why.

The press conference turned into — as Wolf Blitzer later described on CNN — a Festivus-like affair. Trump unloaded all of his grievances (“I’m taking my message straight to the people”) upon those who he believes are trying to drag down the man who is “here to change the broken system.” To seriously analyze this appearance would drive anyone insane (even sportsbooks couldn’t cope), so here are the most bonkers things that Trump said while raging at the world.

The overriding theme: “The media is so dishonest … out of control …. they’re doing a tremendous disservice … the press should be ashamed of themselves.”

Donald J. Trump claims the press has been 'so dishonest' and is 'out of control'…

A post shared by UPROXX News (@uproxxnews) on

TAGSdonald trump
Author Profile Picture
Writer, editor, social media lurker, and over-analyzer of political maneuvers.

Around The Web

How Keeping Austin Weird Turned Into A Widespread Phenomenon

How Keeping Austin Weird Turned Into A Widespread Phenomenon

02.15.17 1 day ago 6 Comments
The Story Behind The Farley-Spade Classic That Could’ve Been

The Story Behind The Farley-Spade Classic That Could’ve Been

02.15.17 1 day ago 36 Comments
How Kevin Gates Went From Underground To Platinum In A Year And Changed The Game In The Process

How Kevin Gates Went From Underground To Platinum In A Year And Changed The Game In The Process

02.02.17 2 weeks ago 6 Comments
Look For The Star: How Starter Jackets Became The Iconic Clothing Of The Early ’90s

Look For The Star: How Starter Jackets Became The Iconic Clothing Of The Early ’90s

01.31.17 2 weeks ago 9 Comments
‘Dream, Try, Do Good’: The Oral History Of ‘Boy Meets World’

‘Dream, Try, Do Good’: The Oral History Of ‘Boy Meets World’

01.31.17 2 weeks ago 6 Comments
How Frank Barsalona Created The Modern Rock Concert And Got Himself Into The Hall Of Fame

How Frank Barsalona Created The Modern Rock Concert And Got Himself Into The Hall Of Fame

01.30.17 2 weeks ago
Powered by WordPress.com VIP