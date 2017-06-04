Trump Draws Criticism For Politicizing The London Terror Attacks

During the Saturday night London terror attacks that killed seven people and wounded dozens more (through an attack on pedestrians with a van and a stabbing attack in a nearby restaurant), President Trump began plugging his revised travel ban in a Twitter-bender that lasted through Sunday morning. Related U.K. investigations are, of course, still ongoing. Police killed three suspects within minutes of the first calls to emergency services, and during early morning raids, authorities arrested twelve more people in connection with the attacks, but Trump decided to keep things strictly political.
The president first retweeted the Drudge Report (although the site had posted unconfirmed information), and the below tweets show how he lashed out at courts for a nationwide freezing of his ban. Trump insisted that his travel ban is needed to protect America, and he also brought up gun control. Here are his relevant tweets, in which he slammed London Mayor Sadiq Khan’s “politically correct” morning address:
The only way a travel ban would stop this kind of nonsense is to stop people leaving their houses, what with them not actually having to move internationally to actually commit these atrocities.
“Do you notice we are not having a gun debate right now? That’s because they used knives and a truck!”
And I still dont really know what this means. How can a gun stop a van? And if guns were freely available, they would be shooting people rather than running around like dickheads, stabbing them.
I mean, shit, this is how low rent these idiots are. Teenage scumbags on BMXs can get hold of a gun in london if they try. These useless fuckers have to make do with whatever is sitting in front of them, so the system is kinda working.
So it’s not smart to just ban trucks and knives? We could have saved those lives if they didn’t have access to knives and trucks. They would have had to improvise a bomb.
The fact that they used knives and a vehicle doesn’t diminish the danger of guns in the USA.
@artvandelay3 The fact that they used knives and a vehicle doesn’t HAVE ANYTHING TO DO WITH the danger of guns in the USA…FTFY
There were three attackers and they managed to kill seven people. That’s a tragedy, but imagine the body count if these men had access to the same type of semi-automatic weaponry that Americans have insanely easy access to. The death count would almost certainly have been 3X to 5X higher than it was. One dude with an assault rifle killed 50 people in Orlando, imagine what three of them could have done in London with the same weaponry.
There is no doubt that there are dozens of people alive today in London who would not be if not for the UK’s strict gun control laws.
I don’t see what his argument is? He’s trying to say “guns don’t kill people, dangerous brown terrorists do,” but wouldn’t the death toll have been implicitly higher if they’d had guns instead of knives? Did he take Billy Crystal’s advice and Forget Paris?
So Trump went on the Twitter right away to point out how he might have done a better job…but he still never said a word about Dylan Roof…he never said a word about Oregon (@POTUS, I see you)…once Islam is attached, though: “I told ya so!”…maaannnnn….
He did the same thing after the Manila casino attack. Hair-trigger twitter response bemoaning terrorism. Except…it wasn’t terrorism. It was some asshole with a gambling addiction and huge debt who tried to rob the casino. Trump never tweeted a correction, so there’s probably 60 million MAGA retards in America who think it was Muslim terrorists who blew up the casino.
So when we find out that the perpetrators of this attack didn’t come from any of the countries on Trump’s travel ban list, will Trump apologize?
Seems like these jackoffs are often radicalized online. Would it be effective to also reach out online, using he same tactics ISIS uses (videos, whatever) to spread the opposite message, that violence and hate solve nothing and unity is our only hope? Send out Mr. Rogers videos or whatever, start Muslim-nonMuslim chat groups and communities? Otherwise, how do we fight this? Serious question
@TheBrokenMSol , exactly! How do we fight this!? Religious extremism has been around since religion. Our only answer as humans has been “kill them!” Which is ridiculous cause it doesn’t solve this! I don’t have the answer, but isn’t it time we tried to figure this out from a different perspective? I could be wrong but the answer we have come up with so far isn’t working.
