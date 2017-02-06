The White House Web Site Has Serious Issues

To The Surprise Of No One, Trump Is Refusing To Accept Newly Released Low Approval Ratings As Reality

#Twitter
andrew-husband
Contributing Writer
02.06.17 2 Comments

Donald Trump will never “pivot” away from his problematic Twitter habits, as demonstrated by increasingly alarming presidential tweetstorms — like that time he caused “World War III” to trend on the social media platform. By itself, an example like this should be enough to cause concern. Yet his latest string of complaints — this time about a new CNN/ORC poll revealing his low approval rating — demonstrate Trump’s inability to accept any information counter to what he believes or how he chooses to act.

Per Brian Stelter’s observation, Trump’s latest tirade came half an hour after CNN’s David Chalian reported on the results of a new CNN/ORC poll, which determined 53 percent disapproved of the president’s job thus far. 44 percent disagreed. The same poll also revealed a “slim majority” of Americans, 53 percent, were opposed to the controversial travel ban. However, to make matters worse Chalian compared Trump’s numbers to his predecessors, who enjoyed much greater approval ratings during their first few weeks in office.

“Look at that 44 percent number through history,” he said of Trump’s low approval rating. “How it compares to all of the previous presidents for which we have polling? It’s way at the bottom here. Look at these honeymoons that Obama, Kennedy, Eisenhower and Carter had. President Trump, 44 percent — no honeymoon whatsoever.” Predictably, Trump’s response to Chalian’s report wasn’t all that positive.

“Any negative polls are fake news, just like the CNN, ABC, NBC polls in the election. Sorry, people want border security and extreme vetting,” he exclaimed, adding in a subsequent tweet he “[calls his] own shots, largely based on an accumulation of data, and everyone knows it.” Everything else, the president continued, are just “lies” by “some FAKE NEWS media, in order to marginalize.”

We cannot prove exactly whether or not Trump was actually responding to the CNN/ORC poll, though his penchant for tweeting reactions to news coverage is well documented. Not to mention his past reliance on positive polling for promotional purposes during the election. As Newsmax Media chief executive and Trump friend Chris Ruddy told the New York Times, “I think, in his mind, the success of this is going to be the poll numbers.”

Finally, based on another Trump tweet this morning, it looks as though someone may be a little bothered by all of the reports about Steve Bannon being the real person in control of the White House.

(Via CNN, Brian Stelter and New York Times)

TOPICS#Twitter
TAGSdonald trumpfake newspollsTwitter
Author Profile Picture
A proud Texan and ex-academic, Andrew Husband escaped his home state and first career for a life of writing dumb jokes on the east coast. He specializes in entertainment, politics and celebrity interviews. Prefers petting his Labrador retriever to reading comments sections.

Around The Web

How Kevin Gates Went From Underground To Platinum In A Year And Changed The Game In The Process

How Kevin Gates Went From Underground To Platinum In A Year And Changed The Game In The Process

02.02.17 4 days ago 5 Comments
Look For The Star: How Starter Jackets Became The Iconic Clothing Of The Early ’90s

Look For The Star: How Starter Jackets Became The Iconic Clothing Of The Early ’90s

01.31.17 6 days ago 9 Comments
‘Dream, Try, Do Good’: The Oral History Of ‘Boy Meets World’

‘Dream, Try, Do Good’: The Oral History Of ‘Boy Meets World’

01.31.17 6 days ago 5 Comments
How Frank Barsalona Created The Modern Rock Concert And Got Himself Into The Hall Of Fame

How Frank Barsalona Created The Modern Rock Concert And Got Himself Into The Hall Of Fame

01.30.17 1 week ago
The Story Behind Gus Fring’s Stunningly Explosive Moment On ‘Breaking Bad’

The Story Behind Gus Fring’s Stunningly Explosive Moment On ‘Breaking Bad’

and 01.30.17 1 week ago 4 Comments
How Toronto’s Boosie Fade Transformed From A Rap DJ Night Into A Digital Movement

How Toronto’s Boosie Fade Transformed From A Rap DJ Night Into A Digital Movement

01.12.17 4 weeks ago
Powered by WordPress.com VIP