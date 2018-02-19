President Trump is spending the holiday weekend at Mar-a-Lago. On Monday, he (through the White House) expressed that he’d be “supportive of efforts to improve the federal background check system” for gun purchases before hitting the golf course. Indeed, it seems that Trump caught wind of Florida school shooting survivors’ television appearances, including a fiery speech from Emma Gonzalez and a group announcement (that aired on Fox News) for a national march (on March 24) for gun control.
The Washington Post now reports that, although Trump appeared to be busy tweet-blaming the FBI (for being too focused on Russia to prevent Nikolas Cruz from acting) over the shooting, he was also watching cable news coverage of survivor speeches. And he apparently solicited gun-control opinions from his Mar-a-Lago guests:
The president also surveyed Mar-a-Lago Club members about whether he ought to champion gun control measures in the wake of last week’s school massacre in nearby Parkland, telling them that he was closely monitoring the media appearances by some of the surviving students, according to people who spoke with him there.
True, it’s not a great look if Trump was soliciting advice from partygoers on how he should handle the problem while also declining to appear at an upcoming CNN town hall featuring teen survivors. Also, the solution won’t be as simple as soliciting opinions, for the problem finds roots in a decades-long pattern of inaction from lawmakers. Congress routinely accepts millions of dollars from the NRA, which Stoneman Douglas survivors have characterized as “blood money.” Still, Trump does appear to be opening the door to a gun control discussion, so does it really matter why it’s happening?
Yes, the “why” does matter, but results would matter even more at this point.
(Via Washington Post & CNN)
So, the President asked people with whom he has some familiarity their thoughts on gun control prior to perhaps taking some action. Isn’t this kind of what a president is supposed to do? Talk to his/her country’s citizens to solicit their opinions?
Sure, assuming he will also meet to ask the opinions and thoughts of those outside those who pay large sums of money to have access to him, particularly victims and family of those effected by gun violence.
“Do you want kids to keep getting shot or should we stick with the ‘thoughts & prayers’?”
Country’s citizens = Mar-a-Lago Club guests?
I’m picturing him “working the room” of his restaurant, “Hey! This school shooting stuff! What can I do? Everyone knows I care (everyone), but how do I get these teens off my back so I continue getting that sweet, sweet NRA money? You know what I’m talking about, Larry! How’s the steak?”
That’s some Huck-level spin there, Darth. The Mar-a-lago crowd is nothing but Trump sycophants.
The leader of a country absolutely should be talking/listening to the people. Those with $100,000 memberships at Mar-a-Lago aren’t really representative of the people though. If Trump wants advice on policy, well, he has policy advisors for that (who are supposed to be experts in the fields in which they provide advice).
@DarthBile, see other comments about just how representative his exclusive club are of the rest of the country.
@Al $100,000? Don’t forget, after he became president, he raised the fee to $200,000 in Jan of 2017.
Mar-A-Lago members, they’re just like us!
@Al I agree which makes me wonder why the Hollywood crowd is always the go to source for political opinion around here.
You have got to be a pussy grabber voter. So well thought out.
@darthbile, that’s exactly what I was thinking. If it wasn’t for the Mar-a-lago part, bc it draws attention, this would be hard pressed to be called a story.
@Bawk – I don’t know that they’re the “go-to” choice of opinion, but being entertainers, they have a much louder voice (and wider platform) than your average joe (so their opinions are heard/seen by a lot more people). And that’s not necessarily a good thing.
Says the type that thinks Fox news is actually news. Who is it getting their political advice from Hollywood? Don’t believe everything you hear from Rush Limpballs.
I’m sure the down to earth members of his high priced gaudy country club have some great ideas how to fix the issue too
“Can’t they all just take up a hobby? Like map making? Or t shirt design?”
I thought he wouldn’t be golfing this weekend out of respect for the victims? I guess world policy demand he golf NOW, survivors and victims be damned!
“Out of respect for the victims — and wary of appearing insensitive — Trump skipped his typical rounds of golf as funerals for the victims proceeded about 50 miles south in Broward County.”
-CNN
No golf. Just attending disco parties mere hours after meeting with survivors for 15 whopping minutes.
@DarthBile you are missing the point yet again.
These school shootings are becoming real nuisances. I gotta listen to some dumb kid whine because all his friends were shot and killed? Waaaahhh.
Damn, that’s pretty messed up squat
You know what’s messed up, Tad? Your mugshot.
Well this is a step up from just watching “Fox & Friends” and being told what to think.
Its not a good look for the “great businessman” president to not know himself what a human should think about kids getting slaughtered like livestock in the schools.
Let me ask my rich ass kissing friends what I should think.