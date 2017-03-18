Steve Bannon Wrote A Shakespearean Hip-Hop Musical

Did Trump Refuse To Shake German Chancellor Angela Merkel’s Hand? (Yeah, Probably)

03.18.17 2 hours ago 2 Comments

Subscribe to UPROXX

On Friday President Donald Trump met with German Chancellor Angela Merkel at the White House. Afterward the two sat for a photo op in the Oval Office, as is tradition when U.S. presidents host foreign world leaders. But something about this photo op was a little different, as are most things Trump.

When the two sat for photos yesterday afternoon there was chatter on social media about Trump possibly ignoring a request from the photographers in attendance for a handshake. At the time, we (and many others) gave the president the benefit of the doubt, thinking that perhaps he just didn’t hear the request from photographers, as well as a request of sorts from Merkel herself. But now that more video with better audio has emerged, it’s pretty hard to argue that Trump didn’t just ignore the request and/or flat-out refuse to shake Merkel’s hand in the Oval Office photo op session, as he has with other world leaders he’s hosted. (Those handshakes have also not been without controversy for the weird, semi-violent manner in which Trump shakes hands, mind you.)

Some are theorizing that Trump not wanting to shake Merkel’s hand has something to do with not wanting to piss off his pals at Breitbart — which launched a German site this year seemingly hell bent on taking her down — or to impress his buddy Vlad Putin, who famously dislikes Merkel and has been apparently spreading fake news in an effort to get her out of power and who once used his dog to try to intimidate her. But what’s odd about this is that Trump did shake Merkel’s hand earlier in the day — when she arrived at the White House and when the two took questions for reporters — as these Getty Images show.

Around The Web

TAGSAngela Merkelcontroversiesdonald trumptrump handshake weirdness
A Little Booze And A Lot Of Big Ideas Are Keeping Movie Theaters Relevant

A Little Booze And A Lot Of Big Ideas Are Keeping Movie Theaters Relevant

03.17.17 1 day ago
The Unheralded True Story Of The NBA’s First Black Player

The Unheralded True Story Of The NBA’s First Black Player

03.14.17 4 days ago
How TV And Evolving Media Technology Changed The American Presidency

How TV And Evolving Media Technology Changed The American Presidency

03.07.17 2 weeks ago 2 Comments
How The Spice Girls’ Legacy Of ‘Girl Power’ Paved The Way For Women To Dominate Pop

How The Spice Girls’ Legacy Of ‘Girl Power’ Paved The Way For Women To Dominate Pop

02.27.17 3 weeks ago 3 Comments
How Keeping Austin Weird Turned Into A Widespread Phenomenon

How Keeping Austin Weird Turned Into A Widespread Phenomenon

02.15.17 1 month ago 12 Comments
How Kevin Gates Went From Underground To Platinum In A Year And Changed The Game In The Process

How Kevin Gates Went From Underground To Platinum In A Year And Changed The Game In The Process

02.02.17 1 month ago 6 Comments
Powered by WordPress.com VIP