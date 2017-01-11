Trump Admits He Made False Promises

Despite Past Remarks, Donald Trump Says He Wants A Wall And Not A Fence At The Mexican Border

Author Profile Picture
Features Editor
01.11.17 2 Comments

Maybe Donald Trump needs to have a conversation with himself when it comes to the Mexican border wall.

During the President-elect’s first press conference since (long) before the election, Trump stated, “It’s not a fence, it’s a wall. You just misreported it,” when discussing the much bandied about border defense project. Was he bristling at the characterization of the project as “a fence?” Perhaps, but the optics aren’t great because, in an interview with 60 Minutes shortly after his victory over Hillary Clinton, words about parts of the wall being a fence fell out of Trump’s own mouth.

Subscribe to UPROXX

To be fair, if you take these words at face value, you’re judging Trump on what he said and not on the contents of his heart, though.

Trump also spoke about his eagerness to kick off the wall project and not wait for financing to come through from Mexico. However, Trump again assured that Mexico will eventually pay, adding that it will come, “whether it’s a tax or whether it’s a payment” before conceding that it is “probably less likely that it’s a payment.” Is he referring to the proposal that was floated during the campaign to block wire payments that filter down to Mexico from Mexicans in the U.S. or is there some other method of extracting billions from an unwilling country that is on the table?

Time will tell.

Two things are clear, though: Donald Trump really wants to build a wall-like structure bigly and quickly and when he says that Mexico has been nice throughout this process, he’s probably not talking about former Mexican President Vincente Fox.

TAGSdonald trumpMexico
Author Profile Picture
Jason oversees longform and shareable features for Uproxx and regularly writes stuff about all manner of things, including (but not limited to) late-night comedy, politics, Billy Joel, and pastrami. Jason is a bearded baseball nerd, taco enthusiast, and someone who could get used to referring to himself in the third person.

Around The Web

How David Bowie, Practical Magic, And An Army Of Fans Turned ‘Labyrinth’ Into A Transcendent Cult Film

How David Bowie, Practical Magic, And An Army Of Fans Turned ‘Labyrinth’ Into A Transcendent Cult Film

01.08.17 3 days ago
From Ray Charles To Jimi Hendrix: How Seattle Helped Create R&B And Rock And Roll

From Ray Charles To Jimi Hendrix: How Seattle Helped Create R&B And Rock And Roll

12.29.16 2 weeks ago 6 Comments
‘Stop Crying And Fight Your Father’: ‘Seinfeld’ Writers Tell How Festivus Came To Be

‘Stop Crying And Fight Your Father’: ‘Seinfeld’ Writers Tell How Festivus Came To Be

and 12.23.16 3 weeks ago 12 Comments
The Lasting Impact Of Adidas Tearaway Pants On Hip-Hop And A Hoops Generation

The Lasting Impact Of Adidas Tearaway Pants On Hip-Hop And A Hoops Generation

12.08.16 1 month ago 2 Comments
Understanding The History And The Motivations Behind The Standing Rock Protests

Understanding The History And The Motivations Behind The Standing Rock Protests

12.02.16 1 month ago 6 Comments
How Do We Combat The Intensifying War On Science?

How Do We Combat The Intensifying War On Science?

and 11.30.16 1 month ago 30 Comments
Powered by WordPress.com VIP