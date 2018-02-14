Trump’s Military Parade Could Cost Between $10 And $30 Million, According To Budget Director Mulvaney

#Donald Trump
02.14.18 4 hours ago

Before the ongoing Rob Porter scandal emerged, reports surfaced that President Trump wanted a big military parade — and the Pentagon was working on plans for one. Despite the overwhelming unpopularity of the idea, especially among those in the military, the parade is apparently moving forward with budget director Mick Mulvaney offering a conservative estimate of between $10 and $30 million.

Speaking to Congress, Mulvaney said the estimates for the parade were not included in the latest budget proposal since the President’s latest whim came up late in their planning.

Mulvaney defended the idea of a military parade, citing the parade held after the conclusion of the first Gulf War. He noted that the range in costs was because of the different equipment that could be used and a longer parade would cost more than a shorter parade.

“I’ve seen various different costs … we’ll continue to work with you folks if (the administration) decides to push forward with that initiative,” Mulvaney said.

Earlier this month, ignoring the existence of Veterans Day and Memorial Day, Press Secretary Sarah Huckabee Sanders also defended the idea of a parade. “President Trump is incredibly supportive of America’s great service-members who risk their lives every day to keep our country safe,” she said. “He has asked the Department of Defense to explore a celebration at which all Americans can show their appreciation.”

The Gulf War parade, held after the war was considered to be won (unlike the current wars the U.S. is involved in) drew 200,000 attendees to Washington.

(Via CNN)

Around The Web

TOPICS#Donald Trump
TAGSdonald trumpfederal budgetMick MulvaneyMILITARYPRESIDENT TRUMP

The RX

Meet Young Jesus, One Of The Best and Most Adventurous Young Indie Rock Bands Of 2018

Meet Young Jesus, One Of The Best and Most Adventurous Young Indie Rock Bands Of 2018

02.08.18 6 days ago 3 Comments
Premiere: Alela Diane’s ‘Cusp’ Is A Stunning Folk-Piano Document Of Motherhood

Premiere: Alela Diane’s ‘Cusp’ Is A Stunning Folk-Piano Document Of Motherhood

02.07.18 1 week ago
No Age’s Latest Album ‘Snares Like A Haircut’ Is A Masterful, Noise-Punk Return

No Age’s Latest Album ‘Snares Like A Haircut’ Is A Masterful, Noise-Punk Return

02.05.18 1 week ago
H.C. McEntire’s Gnarled, Tender ‘LIONHEART’ Is A Country Debut Like No Other

H.C. McEntire’s Gnarled, Tender ‘LIONHEART’ Is A Country Debut Like No Other

02.02.18 2 weeks ago 6 Comments
Rhye’s Sophomore Album Took Some Time To Materialize, But The End Result Makes It Well Worth The Wait

Rhye’s Sophomore Album Took Some Time To Materialize, But The End Result Makes It Well Worth The Wait

02.01.18 2 weeks ago
Typhoon Has Already Made The Most Absurdly Ambitious Indie Rock Album of 2018

Typhoon Has Already Made The Most Absurdly Ambitious Indie Rock Album of 2018

01.30.18 2 weeks ago
Powered by WordPress.com VIP