On Wednesday afternoon, President Trump was asked about his unpopular stance on NFL players taking a knee during the National Anthem, which he has been going on about like a dog with a bone over the past several days. Specifically, a reporter pointed out to Trump that since he defended the rights of the protesters in Charlottesville, why shouldn’t Colin Kaepernick also be granted his First Amendment rights.

His answer was predictably unsurprising and somewhat nonsensical, given everything we’ve come to expect from the president on the subject.

I think the NFL is in a box, I think the NFL is in a really bad box. You look at what’s happening with their ratings, you look at what’s going with– frankly, the only thing that’s doing well in the NFL is the pregame because everybody wants to see what’s going on. The NFL is in a very bad box. You cannot have people disrespecting our National Anthem, our flag, our country, and that’s what they’re doing, and in my opinion, the NFL has to change, or you know what’s going to happen, their business is gonna go to hell.

At that point, Trump, seemingly bored with the question, strolled away. But when pressed on First Amendment rights, he turned back to reporters and said, “We have to respect our country, and they’re not respecting our country, and most importantly, the fans agree with me, I mean, largely the fans agree.” He finished by saying, “When they’re protesting during a football game, I think they can find better places, but they cannot do it during the National Anthem.” So, in the locker room, then? That clears that up.