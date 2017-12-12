Getty Image

It was probably inevitable that the #MeToo movement would reignite interest in the allegations against Donald Trump, as he was accused of sexual misconduct by 16 women prior to the 2016 presidential election. Trump himself rarely addresses the claims, while White House Press Secretary Sarah Huckabee Sanders has on more than one occasion accused all 16 women of lying.

Trump did not get the same preferential treatment from United Nations Ambassador Nikki Haley, who on Sunday appeared on CBS News Face the Nation, where she spoke out on behalf of Trump’s accusers. “Women who accuse anyone should be heard. They should be heard, and they should be dealt with,” said Haley. “We heard from them before the election, and I think any woman who has felt violated or felt mistreated in any way, they have every right to speak up.”



Not surprisingly, Trump is reportedly incensed by Haley’s remarks.

Haley’s comments infuriated the president, according to two people who are familiar with his views but who spoke on condition of anonymity because they aren’t authorized to speak publicly about private conversations. Trump has grown increasingly angry in recent days that the accusations against him have resurfaced, telling associates that the charges are false and drawing parallels to the accusations facing Republican Alabama Senate candidate Roy Moore.

Prior to being named as his U.N. ambassador, Haley was notably an outspoken critic of Trump’s, voicing concern over his immigration stance and anti-Muslim rhetoric during his campaign. After this however, it remains to be seen if she’ll be the latest member of the Trump administration out the revolving door.

