Trump Insists That ‘Nobody Really Knows’ If Russia Hacked The Election While Ridiculing Obama In Poland

News & Entertainment Writer
07.06.17 8 Comments

On the one hand, that Donald Trump is altogether sidelining (or ignoring) Russia’s alleged hacking of the 2016 presidential election, ridiculing the American news media, and blaming former President Barack Obama for current controversies is nothing new. The current President of the United States did this throughout his campaign to attain the Republican nomination, his subsequent efforts to reach the White House, his burgeoning administration’s transition period before inauguration, and so on. On the other hand, the fact that Trump did all three of these during a press conference in Poland is just amazing.

When NBC News correspondent Hallie Jackson’s turn to address Trump or Polish President Andrzej Duda came, she immediately pressed the former on his reluctance to admit Russia had hacked the 2016 election. She confronted Trump with previous reports that U.S. intelligence agencies had confirmed Russia’s involvement in the hack, but the president simply brushed it off as speculation. “I agree I think it was Russia, but I think it was probably other people and/or countries,” he said. “I see nothing wrong with that statement. Nobody really knows for sure.”

TAGSdonald trumpelection 2016hillary clintonObamaPoliticsRUSSIA

