Following news of North Korea’s latest terrifying advancement — the production of mini-nukes that can be strapped inside long-range missiles capable of reaching the U.S. — many wondered how long it would be before President Trump issued a statement. Well, it didn’t take long. Speaking from his golf resort in Bedminster, New Jersey, Trump unleashed some fire-and-brimstone rhetoric to communicate his disapproval:

“North Korea best not make any more threats to the United States. They will be met with fire and fury like the world has never seen … [Kim Jong-un] has been very threatening beyond a normal state. They will be met with fire, fury and frankly power the likes of which this world has never seen before.”

Well, at least he didn’t tweet the statement? Trump’s prior tweets may have actually prodded North Korea into further aggression. Yet National Security Advisor H.R. McMaster has — as recently as this past weekend — insisted that Trump considers any actual nukes (on North Korea’s behalf) to be “intolerable,” but he’ll supposedly keep pushing the regime to “denuclearize” instead of threatening war. Meanwhile, North Korea has already accused the U.S. of pushing the situation to the “brink of nuclear war,” so they will likely issue an official state response soon.

This latest development, of course, follows accelerating missile and nuclear tests on North Korea’s behalf this year. Now that the regime has combined their two favorite hobbies into one potentially apocalyptic extravaganza (to the tune of 30-60 mini-nukes), the president had little choice but to issue a rapid response. And Trump’s also got the nuclear codes at his disposal, so sleep well tonight, everyone.

(Via CNN & Washington Post)