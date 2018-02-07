President Trump has talked about showing off the United States’ military might in a parade since before his inauguration according to The Washington Post. Now it would seem that this desire is about to become a reality. According to Post report, the president has made it clear to the Pentagon that he wants a military parade in Washington. The reported idea has the parade route following a similar path as Trump’s inaugural parade on Pennsylvania Avenue, with The Washington Post adding that it would pass by the Trump International Hotel in DC:
Surrounded by the military’s highest-ranking officials, including Defense Secretary Jim Mattis and Joint Chiefs Chairman Gen. Joseph F. Dunford Jr., Trump’s seemingly abstract desire for a parade was suddenly heard as a presidential directive, the officials said.
“The marching orders were: I want a parade like the one in France,” said a military official who spoke on the condition of anonymity because the planning discussions are supposed to remain confidential. “This is being worked at the highest levels of the military…
A White House official familiar with the planning described the discussions as “brainstorming” and said nothing is settled. “Right now, there’s really no meat on the bones,” said the official, who spoke on the condition of anonymity to describe internal discussions.
The Post adds that most presidents avoid these shows of military might to avoid comparisons to totalitarian dictatorships like North Korea, and due to the idea that a military parade is “not necessary for the world’s preeminent superpower.” President George H.W. Bush was the last president to hold a parade with a celebration of victory during the Gulf War in 1991, with previous parades over the years more or less acting as direct responses to the Soviet Union during the Cold War.
Yeah, nothing to do with pandering to his base that strongly backs the military…
@Whatitiz73 We know you’re not a Trump cheerleader. It’s healthy to be skeptical, and I think you have a lot of good takes, but “pandering to his base” (a bunch of boot-licking authoritarians) is a bit of misplaced nationalism and blind military worship, no?
@johnnysplendid I think he sees the approval ratings is trying to rally his base which is very pro military and wants build a little momentum by getting behind them in a public showing of military pride. That makes a lot more sense than what many others here think.
Yep, so fake and unsubstantiated that Sanders-Huckabee already confirmed that Trump “has asked the Department of Defense to explore a celebration at which all Americans can show their appreciation”.