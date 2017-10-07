Getty Image

As North Korea ominously warns of a potential Columbus Day provocation against the United States, according to deputy director CIA’s Korea Mission Center, Yong Suk Lee, who last week warned attendees at a conference at at George Washington University to “stand by their phones,” Donald Trump is once again escalating the situation on Twitter. On Saturday afternoon the president tweeted, “Presidents and their administrations have been talking to North Korea for 25 years, agreements made and massive amounts of money paid…”

Continuing, he wrote: “…hasn’t worked, agreements violated before the ink was dry, makings fools of U.S. negotiators. Sorry, but only one thing will work!”

Trump’s tweets are perhaps an intentional jab at Secretary of State Rex Tillerson, who revealed at the end of September that he was in direct talks with the hostile country — as rumors of turmoil within the White House have grown to a fever pitch since the former Exxon CEO’s “f-ing moron” remark against the president was leaked. Which is fine, let him fight with Tillerson all he wants; the obvious problem being here that provoking North Korea on Twitter could actually get us all killed.

If this is the kind of behavior his ex-wife Ivana Trump is allegedly condoning by encouraging his tweeting, then maybe she should think again.