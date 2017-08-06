Trump Defends His 17-Day Trip As ‘Not A Vacation’ After Surprising Wedding Guests At His NJ Golf Resort

#Golf #Weddings #Donald Trump
08.06.17 1 hour ago

President Trump’s golf getaways may one day become the stuff of legend. Although he previously criticized Barack Obama for taking vacations and playing golf, he won’t tame his own habit, and as a result, outlets have noticed that Trump has spent already 13 out of 28 weekends away from the White House since his inauguration. During these voyages, Trump often plays golf (at times, with other world leaders) or drives on the green, maybe because those thirty-foot three-foot putts must be exhausting. And on Saturday, Trump wore golf attire while greeting wedding guests at his Bedminster, N.J. golf resort — the site of his current 17-day trip.

About an hour after this video surfaced on social media, Trump tweeted a defense of his extended stay away from the official presidential residence: “Working in Bedminster, N.J., as long planned construction is being done at the White House. This is not a vacation – meetings and calls!”

Around The Web

TOPICS#Golf#Weddings#Donald Trump
TAGSdonald trumpGOLFWEDDINGS

Make The Most Of Summer '17

The Best Vacation Is This $97, 30-Stop Train Trip And Don’t Let Anyone Tell You Different

The Best Vacation Is This $97, 30-Stop Train Trip And Don’t Let Anyone Tell You Different

08.04.17 2 days ago
Here Are The Coolest Places To Watch The Total Solar Eclipse This Month

Here Are The Coolest Places To Watch The Total Solar Eclipse This Month

08.04.17 2 days ago 4 Comments
Forget Winters, August Is The Perfect Time To Visit Aspen

Forget Winters, August Is The Perfect Time To Visit Aspen

08.01.17 5 days ago
Eight New Beers Worth Tracking Down This August

Eight New Beers Worth Tracking Down This August

07.31.17 6 days ago 13 Comments
The Essential Tiki Drinks You Need To Try Before The Summer Ends

The Essential Tiki Drinks You Need To Try Before The Summer Ends

07.26.17 2 weeks ago
Bartenders Tell Us Their Favorite Value Gins For Summer

Bartenders Tell Us Their Favorite Value Gins For Summer

07.25.17 2 weeks ago 5 Comments
Powered by WordPress.com VIP