“EVERYONE HAVING A GOOD TIME?” Donald Trump stops to greet wedding guests at his Bedminster, N.J. golf resortpic.twitter.com/DNd4mIwCtr — Pamela Moore (@Pamela_Moore13) August 5, 2017

President Trump’s golf getaways may one day become the stuff of legend. Although he previously criticized Barack Obama for taking vacations and playing golf, he won’t tame his own habit, and as a result, outlets have noticed that Trump has spent already 13 out of 28 weekends away from the White House since his inauguration. During these voyages, Trump often plays golf (at times, with other world leaders) or drives on the green, maybe because those thirty-foot three-foot putts must be exhausting. And on Saturday, Trump wore golf attire while greeting wedding guests at his Bedminster, N.J. golf resort — the site of his current 17-day trip.

About an hour after this video surfaced on social media, Trump tweeted a defense of his extended stay away from the official presidential residence: “Working in Bedminster, N.J., as long planned construction is being done at the White House. This is not a vacation – meetings and calls!”