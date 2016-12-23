BREAKING: Trump to #morningjoe on the nukes tweet: ‘Let it be an arms race’ https://t.co/X9FMNtgKPK
— Morning Joe (@Morning_Joe) December 23, 2016
On Friday morning, Donald Trump reportedly doubled down on his nuclear weapons expansion policy in an unaired phone call to Morning Joe co-host Mika Brzezinski. According to Brzezinski, Trump declared, “Let it be an arms race.” Trump’s sound bite comes after he voiced his desire to “strengthen and expand” the U.S.’s nuclear weapons.
A Donald Trump tweet in most instances should be taken with a grain of salt, as the president-elect wears his heart on his Twitter page. But his comments regarding nuclear weapons have some feeling uneasy. In August, Trump reportedly asked an advisor why we can’t use nukes if we have them. His new comments are even more perplexing. The two hosts discussed the odd conversation:
“On MSNBC, speaking to camera, Scarborough said: ‘Mica asked the president-elect while we had the opportunity … to clarify the tweet yesterday regarding the nuclear arsenal. And the president-elect told you what?’
‘Let it be an arms race,’ Brzezinski said. ‘We will outmatch them at every pass.’
‘And outlast them all,’ Scarborough added.”
Trump’s comments come as Russian President Vladimir Putin said Russia also needs to expand its nuclear prowess. It should be noted Putin’s comments came a few hours before Trump’s tweet on Thursday. And Putin followed up his statement, telling reporters that the U.S. created conditions for an arms race: “If someone is stimulating a nuclear arms race it’s not us.”
Additionally, Trump’s newly anointed press secretary Sean Spicer has stepped in to stress that his boss would not be having an arms race. Spicer says Trump just wanted to prevent other countries from loading up their stockpiles. It’s an interesting situation because you don’t know who to believe.
(Via Morning Joe & The Guardian)
Trump and his own pick for Press Secretary are simultaneously saying completely opposite things. We’ve reached new levels of fucking insanity. Trump’s top aides tell the public that Trump doesn’t really mean what he’s saying WHILE he’s still actually saying it. The only way to go from here is pre-emptive denials. “Donald Trump doesn’t actually really mean whatever crazy shit he’s going to say tomorrow.” Trump’s media team needs the Pre-Cogs from Minority Report to predict what dumb shit Trump will tweet in the future so they can prepare the spin in advance for how he doesn’t REALLY mean the things he said, he means something completely different than what his words actually were.
I can’t wait for the first press conference. KellyAnne and Spicer can only deflect with non-answers for so long.
Trump is being purposefully unhinged with a goal of appearing crazily unpredictable. The Russians are giggling because they perfected that shit.
Whew, buddy. The puppet is not as locked down as the powers behind the scenes want. They’ll rangle this fool. And good flying spaghetti overlord help us for the foreseeable future. We’re more fucked than a Tori Lane and Brianna Banks marathon.
Yep. He’s gonna get us all killed.
His first state of the union address is going to be historically awful. This will be the death of the Republican party.
I’m actually pretty psyched to see him struggle to read a teleprompter on live TV in front of the entire country.
He’s from Reality TV. He’ll do the unimportant stuff really well. It’s the substance that he’ll struggle with. And we all will struggle along with him. That’s the hard part.
So you know that an actual nuclear war between countries is never gonna happen right? In the 1950’s when Russia and the west were actually at their closest to a nuclear war it didnt happen. The U.S. was so nuke happy that the kept blowing up small islandsin the pacific under the guise of “research”. Hell top army officials even wanted to nuke the damn moon to keep the russians from getting there first! But it didnt happen. Russia which was so blood thirsty anti American even had a chance to start it multiple times. It came so close that one time all that stood between total annihilation was a Russian officer who decided that his computers were wrong. Nothing happened Why? Because there is nothing to gain. No side would ever win. No matter how many times they went through with a simulation everyone lost.
The only way for a nuke to be set off is a group that uses suicide bombers that just want to see chaos. Not even ISIS would uses a nuke because they are also trying to win something….. and they want the damn world to end.
So take heart in that at least.
That may be true for Russia and the US, directly, and maybe even China, but India, Israel, Pakistan, and North Korea have a combined zero fucks to give. They’re all culturally isolated and completely driven by hatred for the “other”. So there are a whole bunch of shaky dominoes, and President Elect Gaping Asshole Chicken Shit Draft Dodger trying to pretend he’s tough doesn’t help.
The point is we’re scolding other nations telling them not to create nukes and then turn around and say we’re going to build our stockpile. It’s telling a bratty kid that he can’t have ice cream then eating it in front of him. We’re encouraging unhinged leaders like in North Korea and Iran to defy the UN
The more nukes there are the harder it is to control their spread. Our deal with Iran is intended to prolong their struggle for nuclear weapons. We don’t want these things to proliferate, so the fewer there are the easier that is. More nukes? We need more nukes? No, we don’t.
Srs question, what year do these people think it is?