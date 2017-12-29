On Thursday, after playing a round of golf at his Trump International Golf Club in West Palm Beach, Donald Trump sat down with New York Times reporter Michael S. Schmidt for a spontaneous, off-the-cuff interview from a table at the club’s Grill Room, within earshot of other diners. During the 30-minute-long chat, Trump spoke on a number of topics, but was especially focused on the ongoing Russia investigation being conducted by special counsel Robert Mueller, which he confidently feels will turn up nothing.
The president apparently insisted 16 separate times that there had been “no collusion” found in the inquiry, and incorrectly asserted that he has “absolute right” to do whatever he wants with the Justice Department. Speaking about the investigation, Trump claimed, “It makes the country look very bad, and it puts the country in a very bad position. So the sooner it’s worked out, the better it is for the country.”
At one point, the president turned his attention towards his favorite topic, the media — with one particularly disturbing thought about the 2020 presidential election.
“Another reason that I’m going to win another four years is because newspapers, television, all forms of media will tank if I’m not there because without me, their ratings are going down the tubes,” Mr. Trump said, then invoked one of his preferred insults. “Without me, The New York Times will indeed be not the failing New York Times, but the failed New York Times.”
He added: “So they basically have to let me win. And eventually, probably six months before the election, they’ll be loving me because they’re saying, ‘Please, please, don’t lose Donald Trump.’ O.K.”
The Times also published full excerpts of the interview for that full Trump effect, and the ensuing madness went over on Twitter about as well as you’d think.
He’s fucking demented.
These interviews are proof that he only pretends to hate the media
He’s so unbelievably desperate for their approval. It’s pretty clear that his parents never hugged him as a child or told him that they loved him.
This is the worst episode of “toddler president” yet.
“…Trump spoke on a number of topics.”
Language like this suggests Trump is capable of speaking. Trump does not speak. I don’t know the word that would denote what takes place when Trump contracts his vocal cords like other human beings, but it’s not speaking.
Verbal diarrhea? More than one word, but you get my point.
Agree 100% with the Walsh tweet.
“So they basically have to let me win.” Because the media alone controls who is elected President.
“It makes the country look very bad, and I feel very badly about that, ok? You can believe me. I feel very badly about the country looking badly. I’m very sadly, believe me. Ok? I’m getting very madly about it, I can tell you.”
“The Russian investigation makes us look very bad.”
Another reason why Donnie admires despots, both past and present.
They would not tolerate public protests, criticism by the mass media, or investigations into scandalous behavior.
“I know the details of taxes better than anybody. Better than the greatest C.P.A. I know the details of health care better than most, better than most.”
Trump’s ego continues to be several magnitudes greater than his comprehension of policy and overall competence as POTUS.
“I have the absolute right to do whatever I want …”
The guy is a wannabe autocrat with a megalomaniacal complex.
Suggested new word for Merriam-Webster’s dictionary — “Trumpian”:
The act of simultaneously behaving petulant, petty, shallow, self-absorbed, bellicose, and bombastic.