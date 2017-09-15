Getty Image

Donald Trump wants to be hailed as the “Make America Great Again” president, but on Twitter, he’s known as another four-word expression:

“A tweet for everything.”

No matter what Trump does, there is an old tweet of his that applies (and is usually in direct opposition) to everything, especially when it comes to his predecessor, Barack Obama. There was the time the White House announced that visitor logs will not be made public (“Why does Obama believe he shouldn’t comply with record releases that his predecessors did of their own volition? Hiding something?”). Or when the Trump administration ordered an attack on Syria (“AGAIN, TO OUR VERY FOOLISH LEADER, DO NOT ATTACK SYRIA – IF YOU DO MANY VERY BAD THINGS WILL HAPPEN & FROM THAT FIGHT THE U.S. GETS NOTHING!”). Or when the president went on a 17-day vacation to play golf (“Can you believe that, with all of the problems and difficulties facing the U.S., President Obama spent the day playing golf?”).

Trump’s latest “should regret, but doesn’t regret” tweet dates back to December 2014, when he wrote, “Obama has admitted that he spends his mornings watching @espn. Then he plays golf, fundraises & grants amnesty to illegals.” We already know about his propensity for playing golf, but he’s also an avid follower of ESPN. After SportsCenter host Jemele Hill called Trump a “white supremacist who has largely surrounded himself w/ other white supremacists” and “the most ignorant, offensive president of my lifetime,” he tweet-demanded that ESPN “apologize for untruth.”

Obama has admitted that he spends his mornings watching @ESPN. Then he plays golf, fundraises & grants amnesty to illegals. — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) December 16, 2014

ESPN is paying a really big price for its politics (and bad programming). People are dumping it in RECORD numbers. Apologize for untruth! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) September 15, 2017

A president who spends his mornings watching TV? It’s hard to believe.