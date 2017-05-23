Getty Image

During his visit to Israel this week, on Tuesday President Trump stopped by the country’s national Holocaust memorial, Yad Vashem, as many United States presidents have done in the past. But unlike other former United States presidents who have visited, Trump spent only a scant half hour at the site, which did not allow him time for a full tour of the museum. He did, however, take a few moments to sign the guestbook, and his note to the memorial encapsulated everything we’ve come to expect from the reality TV star turned leader of the free world.

In all caps, Trump wrote in the guestbook: “IT IS A GREAT HONOR TO BE HERE WITH ALL OF MY FRIENDS — SO AMAZING & WILL NEVER FORGET!”

"So amazing," Trump describes Yad Vashem visit as only he canhttps://t.co/qezNcuuIcM pic.twitter.com/qGo7ZielBA — Haaretz.com (@haaretzcom) May 23, 2017

The tone of Trump’s note has invoked comparisons to the note left at the memorial by his predecessor, Barack Obama, who — while running for president in 2008 — visited the memorial and left a much more appropriate (not to mention “eloquent”) message.