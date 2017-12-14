Getty Image

News that comes out of the White House in 2017 tends to be bizarre, but the latest reports of The Apprentice villain turned political aide Omarosa Newman being fired and physically removed (The Wall Street Journal said “dragged”) from the White House after “throwing a tantrum” seems to close out the year on an appropriate note.

Various reports have stated that after General Kelly fired her on Donald Trump’s behalf, she demanded to see the President until “it got physical and she had to be removed” from the White House. But now the Secret Service is here to clear that up, saying that the only role they had to play was deactivating her pass. White House reporter April Ryan is wondering why the information is conflicting, and who did remove her?

The Hill says Omarosa attempted to get back in the White House, only to find out that her pass card was deactivated and an alarm was set off. This is what led to her removal from the grounds. The White House initially said that her termination would be effective January 20, but her time in the presence of Washington D.C.’s elite seems to be over this week.

The Secret Service was not involved in the termination process of Ms Manigault Newman or the escort off of the complex. Our only involvement in this matter was to deactivate the individual's pass which grants access to the complex. — U.S. Secret Service (@SecretService) December 13, 2017

The Secret Service contends they did not escort Omarosa out of the White House from their tweet. So who did? But the Secret Service says they did deactivate her badge last night stopping her access into the White House. — AprilDRyan (@AprilDRyan) December 14, 2017

For his part, tweeted out a thank you and well wishes to his fellow reality star that he’s fired before.

Thank you Omarosa for your service! I wish you continued success. — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) December 13, 2017

(Via The Hill/NY Daily News)