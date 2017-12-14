The Secret Service Denies Claims They Kicked Omarosa Off Of White House Property Following Her Firing

#Politics #Donald Trump
12.13.17 1 hour ago 2 Comments

Getty Image

News that comes out of the White House in 2017 tends to be bizarre, but the latest reports of The Apprentice villain turned political aide Omarosa Newman being fired and physically removed (The Wall Street Journal said “dragged”) from the White House after “throwing a tantrum” seems to close out the year on an appropriate note.

Various reports have stated that after General Kelly fired her on Donald Trump’s behalf, she demanded to see the President until “it got physical and she had to be removed” from the White House. But now the Secret Service is here to clear that up, saying that the only role they had to play was deactivating her pass. White House reporter April Ryan is wondering why the information is conflicting, and who did remove her?

The Hill says Omarosa attempted to get back in the White House, only to find out that her pass card was deactivated and an alarm was set off. This is what led to her removal from the grounds. The White House initially said that her termination would be effective January 20, but her time in the presence of Washington D.C.’s elite seems to be over this week.

For his part, tweeted out a thank you and well wishes to his fellow reality star that he’s fired before.

(Via The Hill/NY Daily News)

Around The Web

TOPICS#Politics#Donald Trump
TAGSdonald trumpPolitics

Best Of 2017

What Is Your Favorite New Show Of 2017?

What Is Your Favorite New Show Of 2017?

, and 12.13.17 9 hours ago 3 Comments
Uproxx Writers Remember Their Favorite Meals Of 2017

Uproxx Writers Remember Their Favorite Meals Of 2017

and 12.13.17 11 hours ago
Late Night Comedy’s Best Moments Of 2017

Late Night Comedy’s Best Moments Of 2017

12.13.17 13 hours ago
What We Talk About When We Don’t Talk About ‘Young Sheldon’

What We Talk About When We Don’t Talk About ‘Young Sheldon’

12.13.17 13 hours ago 3 Comments
What Is Your Favorite TV Performance Of 2017?

What Is Your Favorite TV Performance Of 2017?

, and 12.13.17 14 hours ago 5 Comments
The Most Overrated Albums Of 2017

The Most Overrated Albums Of 2017

12.13.17 14 hours ago 6 Comments
Powered by WordPress.com VIP