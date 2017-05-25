Donald Trump prides himself on being a busy man capable of stirring multiple pots all at the same time, but according to a report from Axios, when it comes to his iPhone, the president only has time for one app — Twitter. Because of course, that’s his only app. Well, one would assume that Trump also has the usual factory-installed apps an iPhone comes with, like the clock and weather, but as much as we know Trump loves himself the Twitter machine, it wouldn’t completely surprise some if he had his phone specially simplified, just like he digs his briefings. Here’s the lowdown:

Trump himself has been pushing staff to give him more free time. But staff does everything it can to load up his schedule to keep him from getting worked up watching cable coverage, which often precipitates his tweets. It has worked well overseas so far. One fun thing: POTUS’ current device is an iPhone with ONE app: Twitter.

The tidbit about Trump’s iPhone — a device he once called on people to boycott due to the company’s refusal to make exceptions with their strict privacy and security features, even in cases where the FBI wants to unlock a suspected terrorist phone — also arrives with that extra detail that indicates that Trump aides are nervous about him tweeting too much. So, the president’s handlers are apparently stuffing his day, which is similar to the strategy you use at the park to exhaust your dog or toddler in hopes the rest of the day goes smoothly.

To be fair, the strategy seems to be the best course of action, and (as of the past few days) has worked quite well. We can only hope Trump doesn’t figure out Snapchat anytime soon.

(Via Axios)