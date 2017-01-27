Do Donald Trump's Tweets Actually Impact The World?

Trump Pressured The Park Service To Manufacture Photos That Showed Bigger Inauguration Day Crowds

#Inauguration 2017
01.27.17 11 mins ago 2 Comments

Getty Image

Donald Trump is still hung up on the size of his inauguration crowd, as he reportedly ordered the National Parks Service to produce more photographs to justify his false claims it was the largest in history. The Washington Post reported Trump wanted mocked up photos of the event to prove his point.

Even after winning the election and signing executive orders daily, the president can’t seem to let his inauguration attendance go. Many had noted, including the National Parks Service, that the event paled in comparison to President Obama’s inauguration, and even Trump’s team used a picture of Obama’s widely attended event for their Twitter head.

But it is now coming out that the day after his inauguration, he called National Park Service Director Michael T. Reynolds and reportedly pushed him to produce more photographs of the event to help magnify its size. And he most likely had a discussion with him regarding his department’s Twitter account retweeting a photo of Obama’s and Trump’s inauguration side by side. The Park Service would not comment on the subject, but White House Deputy press secretary Sarah Huckabee said Trump calling is an example of his take-charge attitude saying, “He’s not somebody who sits around and waits. He takes action and gets things done. That’s one of the reasons that he is president today, and Hillary Clinton isn’t.”

The National Park Service has been busy, as Trump shut down their tweets, although a rogue account has popped up, presumably without Trump’s blessing.

(Via The Washington Post)

TOPICS#Inauguration 2017
TAGSdonald trumpINAUGURATIONInauguration 2017National Park Service

Around The Web

How The ’96 VMAs Cost Van Halen Their Chance At Being More Than ’80s Greats

How The ’96 VMAs Cost Van Halen Their Chance At Being More Than ’80s Greats

01.26.17 1 day ago 19 Comments
‘It’s All In The Reflexes’: The Story Of The Contentious ‘Big Trouble In Little China’ Screenplay

‘It’s All In The Reflexes’: The Story Of The Contentious ‘Big Trouble In Little China’ Screenplay

and 01.16.17 2 weeks ago 31 Comments
The Art Of Murdering Kevin Bacon: An Oral History Of How ‘Friday The 13th’ Became A Horror Classic

The Art Of Murdering Kevin Bacon: An Oral History Of How ‘Friday The 13th’ Became A Horror Classic

and 01.13.17 2 weeks ago 29 Comments
How Toronto’s Boosie Fade Transformed From A Rap DJ Night Into A Digital Movement

How Toronto’s Boosie Fade Transformed From A Rap DJ Night Into A Digital Movement

01.12.17 2 weeks ago
The Story Behind Gus Fring’s Stunningly Explosive Moment On ‘Breaking Bad’

The Story Behind Gus Fring’s Stunningly Explosive Moment On ‘Breaking Bad’

and 01.12.17 2 weeks ago 4 Comments
How David Bowie, Practical Magic, And An Army Of Fans Turned ‘Labyrinth’ Into A Transcendent Cult Film

How David Bowie, Practical Magic, And An Army Of Fans Turned ‘Labyrinth’ Into A Transcendent Cult Film

01.08.17 3 weeks ago
Powered by WordPress.com VIP