Trump says he loves Orrin Hatch because Hatch told him he's a better president than Lincoln pic.twitter.com/ESlH5pgtX8 — Judd Legum (@JuddLegum) February 1, 2018

Donald Trump delivered a breezy, freewheeling speech at the 2018 House and Senate Republican Member Conference in White Sulphur Springs, West Virginia on Thursday afternoon — all things considered between new developments in the Russia investigation and a certain adult film star, neither of which will seem to go away for him.

Trump kicked off his speech by patting himself on the back for a remarkably on-script and restrained first State of the Union address earlier this week, but the accolades weren’t finished there. At one point, he gave a shout out to retiring Senator Orrin Hatch (R-UT), recalling some conversations that may or may not have taken place between the two, given the president’s penchant for telling tall tales:

“Orrin, I love listening to him speak. He said once that I am the single greatest president in his lifetime. Now he’s a young man so it’s not that much. And he actually once said that I’m the greatest president in the history of our country and I said ‘Does that include Lincoln and Washington?’ he said ‘yes,’ I said, ‘I love this guy.’ I love him. But he is, he’s a special guy.”

See, Trump wasn’t calling himself the greatest president ever, just repeating what someone else said, so it’s totally subtle, right? Naturally, Twitter had thoughts: