Trump Has Officially Pardoned Joe Arpaio, The Controversial Ex-Sheriff From Arizona

#Politics #Donald Trump
News & Entertainment Writer
08.25.17 3 Comments

Getty Image

In addition to signing an official memo ordering the Defense Department to develop and implement a transgender military ban on Friday, President Donald Trump issued a pardon for Joe Arpaio, the controversial ex-sheriff from Arizona. According to a White House release obtained by NBC News and other outlets, Trump “granted a Presidential pardon to Joe Arpaio, former Sheriff of Maricopa County, Arizona.” The so-called “America’s Toughest Sheriff” was convicted of criminal contempt in early August for his failure to stop racially profiling Latinos via a controversial series of illegal immigration roundups.

Though the statement summarizes Arpaio’s military and police records, it says nothing about his recent conviction or the illegal nature of his immigration raids. Even so, the White House statement applauds him for “fifty years of admirable service” and declares him a “worthy candidate for a Presidential pardon.” Speculation for such a thing picked up not long after Arpaio’s conviction made national headlines, though both the former sheriff and the Trump administration played down the rumors. Yet subsequent reports suggested the president was “seriously considering” the matter, and many thought he would announce it at his Phoenix rally, but Trump ultimately did not.

You can read the full White House statement below.

Around The Web

TOPICS#Politics#Donald Trump
TAGSARIZONAdonald trumpIMMIGRATIONJOE ARPAIOPoliticsSheriff Joe Arpaio

What Unites Us

How A Global Art Project Connects People Through Their Insecurities

How A Global Art Project Connects People Through Their Insecurities

08.25.17 9 hours ago 3 Comments
One Woman’s Fight To Unite Both Parties For Sexual Assault Victims

One Woman’s Fight To Unite Both Parties For Sexual Assault Victims

08.24.17 1 day ago
What It Was Like To Watch The Eclipse In Totality With 30,000 People

What It Was Like To Watch The Eclipse In Totality With 30,000 People

08.22.17 3 days ago 4 Comments
Where To Join Anti-Nazism Marches And Charlottesville Memorials Around The Country

Where To Join Anti-Nazism Marches And Charlottesville Memorials Around The Country

08.16.17 1 week ago 29 Comments
It’s Well Past Time For White Americans To Stand Up And Condemn Racism

It’s Well Past Time For White Americans To Stand Up And Condemn Racism

08.15.17 1 week ago 53 Comments
Why Owning Our Differences Might Just Be The Thing That Unites Us

Why Owning Our Differences Might Just Be The Thing That Unites Us

08.10.17 2 weeks ago
Powered by WordPress.com VIP