The Transcript Of President Trump’s Combative Phone Call With The Australian Prime Minister Is Really Something

#Donald Trump
News Editor
08.03.17 5 Comments

Getty Image

Back in early February, the freshly-inaugurated President Trump had already barreled into the Oval Office like a gold-plated freight train. Details of his get-to-know-you conversations with foreign leaders began to surface, including how he reportedly hung up on Australian Prime Minister Malcolm Turnbull after growing huffy about a refugee program, which Trump described as “the worst deal ever.” Now, the Washington Post has obtained the transcript of this phone call (along with that of his introductory talk with Mexico’s president, which we’ll discuss below) with Turnbull, and the discussion was even more combative than previously imagined.

In the call, Trump did indeed describe his call with Vladimir Putin as “pleasant” but slammed his talk with Turnbull as “the most unpleasant call all day.” Why? For starters, Trump slammed the Obama plan to allow 1,200 Australian refugees into the country, got the math wrong, and then bragged about himself while handing Turnbull a supposed compliment:

“This is going to kill me,” he said to Turnbull. “I am the world’s greatest person that does not want to let people into the country. And now I am agreeing to take 2,000 people.”

At one point, Trump expressed admiration for Australia’s refusal to allow refugees arriving on boats to reach its shores, saying it “is a good idea. We should do that too.” In a remark apparently meant as a compliment, Trump told Turnbull, “You are worse than I am.”

And then things grew bizarre when Trump talked about how “bad” these refugees are, and in the process, he dropped a weird “milk people” comment:

Around The Web

TOPICS#Donald Trump
TAGSAUSTRALIAdonald trumpMalcolm TurnbullMexico

Make The Most Of Summer '17

Forget Winters, August Is The Perfect Time To Visit Aspen

Forget Winters, August Is The Perfect Time To Visit Aspen

08.01.17 2 days ago
Eight New Beers Worth Tracking Down This August

Eight New Beers Worth Tracking Down This August

07.31.17 3 days ago 12 Comments
The Essential Tiki Drinks You Need To Try Before The Summer Ends

The Essential Tiki Drinks You Need To Try Before The Summer Ends

07.26.17 1 week ago
Bartenders Tell Us Their Favorite Value Gins For Summer

Bartenders Tell Us Their Favorite Value Gins For Summer

07.25.17 1 week ago 5 Comments
Flying High Over Georgia On The Ultimate Southeast Road Trip

Flying High Over Georgia On The Ultimate Southeast Road Trip

07.25.17 1 week ago
Build A Road Trip Toolkit With These Five Apps

Build A Road Trip Toolkit With These Five Apps

07.24.17 1 week ago
Powered by WordPress.com VIP