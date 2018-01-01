Trump Reportedly Had Trees Planted At A Golf Course To Prevent Reporters From Catching Him Playing Golf

01.01.18

CNN’s war with the President of the United States has taken another odd turn outside of Trump’s Florida golf club. The network originally caught the president playing golf after he had tweeted he was immediately going “back to work” on Christmas. From there, a saga began with a white truck blocking the area where CNN cameras captured the president golfing and the network alleging that it moved along with their cameraman in order to block the view.

Now a new chapter has been added to kick off the new year. Over the weekend, CNN ran a report indicating that new trees have been planted in the area to block the view of the golf course from the outside:

The Secret Service and Palm Beach County Sheriff’s office both denied the allegation that the box truck was used to block them from reporting the president’s golfing habit, with the Secret Service telling CNN that they are “is in the business of protection and investigations not in commissioning vehicles to block the media’s view of the President’s golf swing.”

