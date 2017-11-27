At the White House on Monday, President Donald Trump held an event to honor some of the last surviving the Native American Code Talkers, who used codes built upon their native languages to help improve the speed of encryption of communication during World War II. But of course Trump being Trump, naturally the president couldn’t get through the ceremony without putting his foot in his mouth, so while thanking these brave 90+ year old men he took the opportunity to make an insensitive remark at the expense of Elizabeth Warren.
“You were here long before any of us were here. Although we have a representative in Congress who they say was here a long time ago. They call her Pocahontas,” Trump said, once again crudely referring to Warren’s Native American heritage. “But you know what, I like you, because you are special.”
To make matters even worse, Trump made the remark while standing in front of a portrait of Andrew Jackson, who famously signed the Indian Removal Act in 1830 which gave presidents the authorization to grant unsettled lands west of the Mississippi in exchange for Indian lands within state borders. Trump has repeatedly used the nickname “Pocahontas” to belittle the Massachusetts senator, despite the fact that his own wife spearheads an anti-bullying campaign.
The man is a fucking cartoon.
If they made a sitcom about the Trump White House… I wonder who the “Benson” would be?
Godfuckingdammit, what a stupid, stupid, fuckwit of a human being. 🤦🏻♂️ PLEASE tell me everyone told him how big of a fucking IDIOT he is for being such a dipshit buffoon. This is prime evidence for mental deficiency removal from office. Jeez, at least Pence wouldn’t say something like this while we were made to pray the gat away while not sitting with any non-spouse females.
Oh good lord, I just don’t even know how to react to this anymore. This man-child is representing you, America. You have become a global laughing stock and embarrassment.
The people in South America (including Latin America), take offense to your limited world view. Anyone who would indict a whole hemisphere must know the shame of being a laughingstock so I understand why you’re lashing out.
im undecided on who suffers more here, America or comedy.
“despite the fact that his own wife spearheads an anti-bullying campaign”…….so what do you call hit piece after hit piece on President Trump by the MSM, and here at uproxx?
Yeah, and also, let’s disregard the fact that he’s honoring these ppl, and instead let’s get hung up on a little jab thrown at Warren. And the reason for it is bc she claimed to have American Indian heritage when she in fact doesnt!
Everyone knows Trump will make at least one extremely moronic statement in any speech, but there are so many people who are supposedly tasked with avoiding further embarrassments that didn’t notice why it would be absurd to make this speech in front of the guy responsible for The Trail of F*cking Tears.
Does Trump even have a team helping him or are whatever “handlers” he has left at this point simply Punk-ing him at every turn because he’s such a douche?? Discuss.
trump lost the popular vote and barely a third of Americans approve of him and his policies that favor only rich people like himself. Warren should sue for liable/slander. people would gladly donate as much as she could possibly need for legal fees.
I mean, this guy — let’s say this separate of ALL the other stuff — this guy is fucking dumb. He’s really a dumb guy. He’s awkward and halting and he doesn’t come off like a human that any other reasonable human would like. At all. Can we just agree to that much?
Ok, I get Trump trying to go off script and him telling an inappropriate joke. I don’t support it of course, but I understand it. Holding the ceremony in front of an Andrew Jackson painting is beyond my comprehension. Is there nobody in that office with any knowledge of history? I’m sure Trump doesn’t but surely there is some staffer that should have spoken up.
“…they call her Pocahontas.” They? From what I can tell Fat Donald is the only one that calls her that. And he knew we’d all be talking about it and that he would be at the center of another news cycle. Fuckwit can’t even make a routine speech honoring a bunch of veterans without making it about himself.