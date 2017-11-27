At the White House on Monday, President Donald Trump held an event to honor some of the last surviving the Native American Code Talkers, who used codes built upon their native languages to help improve the speed of encryption of communication during World War II. But of course Trump being Trump, naturally the president couldn’t get through the ceremony without putting his foot in his mouth, so while thanking these brave 90+ year old men he took the opportunity to make an insensitive remark at the expense of Elizabeth Warren.

“You were here long before any of us were here. Although we have a representative in Congress who they say was here a long time ago. They call her Pocahontas,” Trump said, once again crudely referring to Warren’s Native American heritage. “But you know what, I like you, because you are special.”

To make matters even worse, Trump made the remark while standing in front of a portrait of Andrew Jackson, who famously signed the Indian Removal Act in 1830 which gave presidents the authorization to grant unsettled lands west of the Mississippi in exchange for Indian lands within state borders. Trump has repeatedly used the nickname “Pocahontas” to belittle the Massachusetts senator, despite the fact that his own wife spearheads an anti-bullying campaign.