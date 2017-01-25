Donald Trump’s bruised ego is still complaining about nonexistent voter fraud in an election that he won. He popped onto Twitter bright and early to air grievances on a number of subjects, including his continuing false claim that millions of illegal voters cost him the popular vote. He even trucked out Sean Spicer yesterday, who kept muttering about “studies” about voter fraud without providing any evidence to prove these claims.
The level of propaganda here is bizarre — Trump wants to undermine an election that actually worked out in his favor. Now, he’s calling for a “major investigation into VOTER FRAUD,” which he says will include dead people, those who vote illegally, and whatever else is going on in his obsessed mind.
Why? Because he can’t move past the fact that Hillary Clinton won the popular vote by nearly 3 million ballots. Although Trump could move forward and possibly win over some of these voters by being a president to all, he’s instead issuing divisive executive orders. Meanwhile, Trump continues to falsely insist that he will be vindicated as the most popular candidate (possibly of all time).
Once again, we feel obliged to point out that none of the 50 states found evidence of voter fraud. CNN continues to stress a report from the Brennan Center of Justice, which states that the actual rate of voter fraud was “between 0.00004% and 0.0009%.”
Yet Trump insists that millions of fake votes happened, and seriously, someone needs to have a chat with the president. Someone who is preferably Ivanka or Jared Kushner, who are likely the only two people that Trump will listen to without arguing, but perhaps they believe the voter fraud lie too.
This will change nothing and it’s distracting people from the shitty things he’s doing like putting a freeze on the EPA.
I could see this coming. He is used to blathering about anything and getting away with it. Now that he’s president, those things have consequences. When he was told that such an official statement from the president would need to be investigated, he had a choice to walk it back or spend millions to prove nothing. He can’t ever admit he said something wrong, so we get to pay the tab. .
Well, now I sort of get what he is going for here… this is a push from someone with an agenda to “strengthen” voter laws who is leveraging Trump’s ego to push through more repressive laws. With Trump complaining of rampant fraud and the obvious interference of a foreign government… I’m thinking do-over. It’s only fair. No, not the general, let’s go all the way back to the primaries. Only way to be sure. Right, Don?
Wouldn’t it be funny though extremely unsettling if actual fraud was found to have bolstered his electoral college win.
He should have just moved on to the next lie instead of lingering on this lie.
By no means is this a waste of manpower or taxpayer dollars. Period!
I’d hope an investigation would simply expose the widespread voter suppression, but fuck hope.
This whole fucking thing is the precursor for more widespread voter suppression.
so if the election was faulty, how about we have a new one?
The optimist in me hopes this will expose his lie, but the realist in me knows he’ll spin the results in a way that supports his agenda of voter suppression.