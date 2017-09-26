Trump On Delivering Aid To Puerto Rico: ‘This Is An Island Sitting In The Middle Of An Ocean, And It’s A Big Ocean’

#Internet Reactions #Disasters #Twitter Reactions #Donald Trump
09.26.17

As of this writing, Donald Trump has only tweeted about Puerto Rico four times since the United States territory was battered by a second devastating hurricane. Meanwhile, the president spent the long weekend — as well as Monday and Tuesday — tweeting repeatedly about his apparent feud with the NFL. Midday Tuesday, however, Trump finally announced that he would tour the “literally destroyed” island and increased cost sharing to 100 percent federal funding for any and all aid — even though a congressional package may take weeks. And when the president discussed the matter with reporters, things only got… weirder:

“The mayor of San Juan was very generous and very nice this morning. Was thanking us for the great job we’ve done with FEMA. We really have. We’ve worked very, very hard in Puerto Rico. It’s very tough because it’s an island. In Texas, we can ship the trucks right out there. We’ve gotten A pluses on Texas and on Florida, and we will also on Puerto Rico. But the difference is, this is an island sitting in the middle of an ocean, and it’s a big ocean. It’s a very big ocean. We’re doing a really good job.”

Trump reiterated his intent to visit Puerto Rico next Tuesday, as he and his staff do not want to “[disrupt] first responders and the efforts that are being made to help people.” He also claimed they had “shipped massive amounts of food and water and supplies” to the island, but the damage was already done. Twitter — and hopefully The President Show host Anthony Atamanuik — couldn’t quite grasp the president’s apparent sudden realization that Puerto Rico was an island surrounded by water.

