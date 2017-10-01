Trump Shades San Juan’s Mayor As A ‘Politically Motivated Ingrate’ While Praising Everyone Else For A ‘Fantastic Job!’

Last weekend, President Trump ignored the plight of hurricane-ravaged Puerto Rico while trashing NFL players for taking a knee during the national anthem. This weekend, however, he’s devoted much energy to lashing out at San Juan Mayor Carmen Yulín Cruz for daring to criticize the administration’s slow response to the U.S. territory’s humanitarian crisis, and he fired more shots at North Korea. Let’s get started on unpacking the latest.

The feud began after Cruz — who stood in waist-deep flood water in a photo that went viral — slammed Homeland Security’s head for calling the response a “good news story.” She then begged the U.S. to save her residents from death. In response, Trump tweeted that Puerto Ricans “want everything to be done for them,” and he accused Cruz of being “told by the Democrats that you must be nasty to Trump.” On Sunday, Trump continued his attack-dog tactics. In a string of tweets, he praised everyone but Cruz, who is presumably one of the “politically motivated ingrates” that won’t let him #MAGA.

