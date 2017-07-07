Trump On His G20 Encounter With Putin Before Their Private Meeting: ‘I Think It Has Gone Very Well’

The day we’ve all been waiting for is finally here: President Trump’s first face-to-face meeting with Vladimir Putin. The two briefly interacted earlier this morning when they shared a terse handshake while surrounded by other world leaders. But, before they can be alone and talk about whatever it is that’s on their minds, Trump and Putin sat for a super-brief photo session where Trump said that their first date meeting is off to a great start.

Here are some quotes from Trump, who spoke with his trademark clarity:

“Putin and I have been discussing various things, and I think it has gone very well … We’ve had some very, very good talks. We’re going to have a talk now, and obviously that will continue … But we look forward to a lot of very positive things happening for Russia for the United States and for everybody concerned and it’s an honor to be with you.”

Then, of course, the two shook hands again without any of the usual Trump power-moves, which is sad but expected.

Trump and Putin will be joined in the meeting by two interpreters and their respective top diplomats, Secretary of State Rex Tillerson and Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov, who Trump revealed classified information to the last time the two were in a room together. It makes one wonder what’ll happen when these playmakers meet without witnesses.

(Via CNN & MSNBC)

