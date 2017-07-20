What Does Trump's Handshake Say About Him?

Trump Says He Never Would’ve Appointed Attorney General Jeff Sessions If He Knew He’d Recuse Himself On Russia

#Russia #Donald Trump
Managing Editor, Trending
07.19.17

Getty Image

Donald Trump seems to have soured on the idea of Jeff Sessions as Attorney General according to an interview with The New York Times. Despite Sessions leading the way as one of the president’s strongest supporters during the campaign, it would seem that the decision by the Attorney General to recuse himself from the continuing Russia investigation has forced Trump to reconsider his decision. According to the Times interview, the president doesn’t think Sessions should have recused himself from the investigation and that he should’ve informed Trump of the decision before taking the job:

“Jeff Sessions takes the job, gets into the job, recuses himself, which frankly I think is very unfair to the president,” he added. “How do you take a job and then recuse yourself? If he would have recused himself before the job, I would have said, ‘Thanks, Jeff, but I’m not going to take you.’ It’s extremely unfair — and that’s a mild word — to the president.”

Trump also claimed that Sessions disappointed during his Senate hearing and “gave some bad answers.” The Times reached out to Sessions’ spokesman for a comment but received no reply.

Around The Web

TOPICS#Russia#Donald Trump
TAGSdonald trumpjames comeyjeff sessionsRobert MuellerRUSSIA

Make The Most Of Summer '17

Food Diary: Eating A Trail Through Barcelona And San Sebastián

Food Diary: Eating A Trail Through Barcelona And San Sebastián

07.18.17 1 day ago 21 Comments
Your Guide To The Absolute Best Burgers In America

Your Guide To The Absolute Best Burgers In America

07.18.17 1 day ago 17 Comments
A Guide For Traveling To ‘Game Of Thrones’ Season Seven Filming Locations

A Guide For Traveling To ‘Game Of Thrones’ Season Seven Filming Locations

07.17.17 2 days ago
The New Summer Ice Cream Flavors You Should Make Freezer Space For

The New Summer Ice Cream Flavors You Should Make Freezer Space For

07.17.17 3 days ago 12 Comments
The Best Ice Cream Truck Treats, Power Ranked

The Best Ice Cream Truck Treats, Power Ranked

07.16.17 3 days ago 35 Comments
Summer Is Halfway Over! Time To Hit Up The Nation’s Lesser-Known Natural Wonders

Summer Is Halfway Over! Time To Hit Up The Nation’s Lesser-Known Natural Wonders

07.14.17 5 days ago 4 Comments
Powered by WordPress.com VIP