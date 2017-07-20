Getty Image

Donald Trump seems to have soured on the idea of Jeff Sessions as Attorney General according to an interview with The New York Times. Despite Sessions leading the way as one of the president’s strongest supporters during the campaign, it would seem that the decision by the Attorney General to recuse himself from the continuing Russia investigation has forced Trump to reconsider his decision. According to the Times interview, the president doesn’t think Sessions should have recused himself from the investigation and that he should’ve informed Trump of the decision before taking the job:

“Jeff Sessions takes the job, gets into the job, recuses himself, which frankly I think is very unfair to the president,” he added. “How do you take a job and then recuse yourself? If he would have recused himself before the job, I would have said, ‘Thanks, Jeff, but I’m not going to take you.’ It’s extremely unfair — and that’s a mild word — to the president.”

Trump also claimed that Sessions disappointed during his Senate hearing and “gave some bad answers.” The Times reached out to Sessions’ spokesman for a comment but received no reply.