With President Trump’s self-imposed deadline on legislating a DACA fix rapidly approaching, the White House has both offered its own plans for an immigration deal (as long as there is money for a border wall) while also appearing to not understand what the definition of “Dreamers.” The Senate is doing all it can to help by introducing another bipartisan plan, but President Trump has already rejected the proposal.
The Senate plan, put together by John McCain (R-AZ) and Chris Coons (D-DE), offered permanent legal status to Dreamers, but it did not include immediately available money for border security. The bill would give legal status to a larger pool of undocumented immigrants than Trump suggested previously, while also not including changes to the visa lottery program or family-based immigration (frequently referred to as “chain migration” by the president and other conservatives).
“It’s time we end the gridlock so we can quickly move on to completing a long-term budget agreement that provides our men and women in uniform the support they deserve,” McCain told reporters. However, with the clock ticking toward another potential government shutdown unless another extension is passed by Congress, Trump seemingly tweeted that McCain and Coons’ plan was a “total waste of time.”
The White House has confirmed that Trump was issuing a rejection of the new bipartisan plan. The government will shut down again on Friday morning unless Congress makes a deal.
(Via CNBC, CNN & Washington Post)
Boy, you’d think “NFL player killed by drunk-driving illegal immigrant” would be a front page news story. Or at least a news story at all. But not here on Uproxx, where agenda comes before integrity.
[uproxx.com]
Five second google search would have saved you from looking like a total fucking moron.
As a superior genius, can you tell me why that doesn’t show up when you look on the front page or the sports section, has no comments because nobody saw it, and doesn’t mention that the suspect is a twice-deported illegal immigrant?
Nothing about being a deported immigrant has to do with drinking and driving. Quit trying to make shit that isn’t political, political.
But according to SJWs and BLM, sports is ALWAYS political and pretending it isn’t is wrong. YOU RACIST ANIMAL!
This happens to you a lot, huh dumbass? [uproxx.com]
And that’s one of the most embarrassing straw man arguments you’ve ever made, which says a lot. Thank you for the laughs.
Why not take it upon yourself to ask Uproxx this question directly. You can even decide who might be the best person to contact instead of asking your question into the void of a comment section. – [uproxx.com]
Ssshhhh, you weren’t supposed to say that Art…..
@Art Salmons
1) The article is from yesterday, which is why it’s not on the front page, just like most of yesterday’s articles aren’t on the front page.
2) There was a little something called the “Super Bowl” yesterday that generated a lot of articles and pushed a lot of other unrelated sports content to the bottom.
Maybe you and Tad can get together and jerk each other off about how much “integrity” you guys have.