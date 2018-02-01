Despite FBI Director Christopher Wray “raising hell” over Devin Nunes’ memo, President Trump will drop those 3 1/2 classified pages. He’s reportedly been bragging to friends about how this memo will “discredit” the FBI, although even the Justice Department has warned that the release would be “extraordinarily reckless.” Trump will do this thing, and those pages will become public.
The New York Times reports word from the White House, which said that Trump had decided not to block the memo’s release for reasons of national security. He will give Congress the green light on Friday, thereby giving Republicans permission for the release, and he “would likely not request any material be redacted,” per a White House official. Trump’s using this rationale:
Mr. Trump wanted the memo out. He had told people close to him that he believes it makes the case that law enforcement officials acted inappropriately in seeking the highly classified warrant on one of his campaign advisers, Carter Page.
Both House Democrats and Wray preemptively opposed the release due to “cherry-picked facts” and “material changes” made by Nunes before Trump received the memo. As a result, the release could be incredibly damaging, not only prompting the possible loss of another FBI director but the targeting of Deputy AG Rod Rosenstein — who followed proper procedure when he ordered surveillance of Page due to his numerous Russian ties and is overseeing the Russia probe.
However, it’s no secret that Trump would simply prefer for the Russia probe to evaporate … although he doesn’t seem to realize that firing everyone and releasing a classified memo won’t make that happen.
(Via New York Times)
“Mr. Trump wanted the memo out”
lol he has no idea what’s in it
Oh, he probably knows what’s in it…but I’m pretty sure he doesn’t quite intellectually comprehend it and/or the bigger picture.
To paraphrase Inigo: “You keep’a releasin’ those memos…i do no’ think they mean wha you think they mean.” But what does Inigo know? He’s probably MS-13…
See ya, Wray. Sorry you couldn’t stay longer.
He thinks that this will make the investigation go away. Man, he’s sure wrong about that.
Shit will get out, one way or another. This should backfire spectacularly.
It may accelerate everything. If the memo goes out un-redacted, it will lead to the declassification of the underlying information. Which will allow people to actually see the data behind the warrant and the memo.
When Trump fires Rosenstein and uses this memo as an excuse, Republicans will do nothing.
When Trump appoints a new Deputy AG who fires Robert Mueller, Republicans will do nothing.
Saturday Night Massacre Part II and the GOP is 100% complicit.
Lol of course they don’t want it released, and they’re saying anything they can think of as an excuse
I’ve got nuthin’.
When this whole presidency is over with, and Trump returns to his civilian life… I wonder if he’ll truly be happy as king of the chud people?