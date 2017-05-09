Is Trump The Most Expensive President Ever?

A White House Staffer Is Threatening To Post Video Footage Of Trump Taking Hillary Clinton’s Concession Call, For Some Reason

05.09.17 57 mins ago 5 Comments

Nobody is over the election. Everyone agrees it would be best if we all moved on, but it just hasn’t happened yet. Between Hillary Clinton throwing on a pants-suit and popping out of the woods every couple weeks to remind people why she lost, and Donald Trump constantly reminding everyone that nobody thought he had a path to 270 electoral votes, we’re still rehashing (six months later) what the hell happened on November 8th, 2016.

Dan Scavino, the White House director of social media, apparently is also not ready to move on, because he just tweeted a screen grab of Hillary Clinton’s concession, which was dialed by Clinton aide Huma Abedin to then-Trump campaign manager, Kellyanne Conway. In the tweet, Scavino promises to make video footage of the call public in the near future. Can’t we all just get along? No? OK.

The screenshot of Conway’s phone shows the concession call came on November 9th at 2:30 a.m., shortly after it was clear the results of the election were pretty much set in stone and there was no coming back. The call, all two minutes of it, was in line with the tradition of a loser of the election calling the winner to congratulate them on their hard fought win. What is not so common, however, is the winner taking a screenshot of the call, saving it to the cloud, then taking it out of their pocket to spike it into the end zone every time a high-school relationship-like mile-marker passes.

Kellyanne Conway, in classic Kellyanne Conway form, took it upon herself to flip her hair and reel off a real zinger in response to the tweet.

Super classy.

(Via Yahoo News)

TAGS2016 PRESIDENTIAL ELECTIONdonald trumphillary clintonKellyanne Conway

