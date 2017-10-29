An Annoyed Trump Demands Authorities ‘Do Something’ And The Internet Ran With It

#Hillary Clinton #Twitter Reactions #Russia #Donald Trump
10.29.17

As Friday’s report of the looming first arrests in Robert Mueller’s investigation into Russian interference continues to hang over the weekend, President Donald Trump fumed on Twitter about the amount of scrutiny he’s facing in comparison to former presidential candidate Hillary Clinton and Democrats as a whole.

In a four tweet rant, Trump Twitter screamed “DO SOMETHING” as he declared that Republicans are outraged and have banded together in to fight back against Clinton and the Democratic Party. Once again, Trump insisted that he’s the victim of a “witch hunt” and that his 2016 campaign opponent is the one to be focused on.

“Never seen such Republican ANGER & UNITY as I have concerning the lack of investigation on Clinton made Fake Dossier (now $12,000,000?), the Uranium to Russia deal, the 33,000 plus deleted Emails, the Comey fix and so much more,” wrote Trump. “Instead they look at phony Trump/Russia, ‘collusion,’ which doesn’t exist. The Dems are using this terrible (and bad for our country) Witch Hunt for evil politics, but the R’s are now fighting back like never before. There is so much GUILT by Democrats/Clinton, and now the facts are pouring out. DO SOMETHING!”

