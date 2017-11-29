President Trump’s Twitter Account Retweeted Videos From A Far-Right, Anti-Muslim Group

11.29.17 8 Comments

President Trump runs his Twitter account in a manner that can certainly be described as, how do you say, unconventional. On any given day, he might be pushing the U.S. to the brink of war with North Korea or embarrassing the heck out of Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell by publicly berating him. Yet what transpired on Wednesday morning was more outrageous than the usual Trump antics. Whoever was running the account retweeted multiple videos from a far-right, anti-Muslim group called Britain First.

Here are some screencaps for posterity, and they are ugly business. One of the clips is captioned in manner of a snuff film: “Islamist mob pushes teenage boy off roof and beats him to death!”

