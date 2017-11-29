President Trump runs his Twitter account in a manner that can certainly be described as, how do you say, unconventional. On any given day, he might be pushing the U.S. to the brink of war with North Korea or embarrassing the heck out of Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell by publicly berating him. Yet what transpired on Wednesday morning was more outrageous than the usual Trump antics. Whoever was running the account retweeted multiple videos from a far-right, anti-Muslim group called Britain First.
Here are some screencaps for posterity, and they are ugly business. One of the clips is captioned in manner of a snuff film: “Islamist mob pushes teenage boy off roof and beats him to death!”
Has he finally lost his mind completely?
This goes beyond the daily embarrassments he subjects the US to. Someone clearly missed their shift at adult day care yet again. He’s a piece of trash that should be in a retirement home.
Even the info wars guy is like “whoa that’s racist AF”
Yeah that was my thinking too. When right leaning people and Trump supporters are calling what you’re tweeting racist, it’s probably really racist
He immediately backtracked saying something like “People should be more afraid of Muslim terrorists.” Prison Paul needs to stay on brand or else he’ll lose followers for criticizing Donnie.
Update? Are the RTs still there?
As of 11:06AM in the east they are up.
25th amendment now. We’re done with this shit.