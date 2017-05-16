Is Trump The Most Expensive President Ever?

People Struggled To Wrap Their Heads Around Trump’s Reported Sharing Of Classified Info To The Russians

Trending Writer
05.15.17

Getty Image / Twitter

Last week, Trump let Russian journalists into the Oval Office to film and photograph an interview with a member of the Russian government. At the time, pundits and former intelligence officials pointed out that this is decidedly not a smart thing to do as those Russians could have snuck intelligence equipment into the White House under the cover of the official visit and planted listening devices. It turns out, that such spy efforts weren’t even needed (although it’s still concerning) as apparently, Trump up and told them classified information without them even having to do any heavy lifting in the espionage department.

As The Washington Post reported, Trump supposedly revealed classified secrets to the Russians while they were in the Oval Office. To what extent is unclear at this point but multiple government sources have commented on the occurrence of such a slip of the tongue. To put it simply, the entire situation is not ideal, and as soon as the news broke the internet absolutely lost it.

The majority of people were in flat out disbelief that Trump actually did such a thing. Actually being the operative word, because recent events have shown that this exact type of thing is certainly in the cards with this administration in the White House.

Around The Web

TAGSdonald trumpRUSSIAtwitter reactions

Innovative Minds

Meet The Young CEO Who’s Taking On Apple In The Smart Earbud Race

Meet The Young CEO Who’s Taking On Apple In The Smart Earbud Race

05.10.17 5 days ago
This Teen’s Simple Device Could Revolutionize Travel Safety

This Teen’s Simple Device Could Revolutionize Travel Safety

05.09.17 6 days ago 3 Comments
These Revolutionary Programs Are Helping Native American Kids Chase Careers In Science, Technology, And Engineering

These Revolutionary Programs Are Helping Native American Kids Chase Careers In Science, Technology, And Engineering

05.05.17 1 week ago 2 Comments
Meet The Food Lab Using Science To Understand The Joys Of Eating

Meet The Food Lab Using Science To Understand The Joys Of Eating

05.04.17 2 weeks ago
This ‘Drone Camp’ Is Inspiring Kids To Learn About STEM

This ‘Drone Camp’ Is Inspiring Kids To Learn About STEM

05.03.17 2 weeks ago
How Drone Technology Is Helping Us Better Understand The Animal Kingdom

How Drone Technology Is Helping Us Better Understand The Animal Kingdom

05.03.17 2 weeks ago
Powered by WordPress.com VIP